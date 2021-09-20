While schools are back in session and Covid-19 regulations are being lifted on a large scale, a pandemic of the Delta variety is sweeping the globe, causing a whirlwind of uncertainty for parents trying to figure out how to safeguard their unvaccinated children best.

According to data collected earlier in the epidemic, children are less likely than adults to get severely sick. The advent of Delta, on the other hand, has been a game-changer, shattering the notion that healthy children cannot be severely affected by the virus.

The Nations That Are Immunizing Children Against Covid Are Listed Below

However, although many high-income countries, such as the United States and most member states of The European Union, currently provide Covid vaccinations to children aged 12 and older, just a few countries have approved the injection for children younger than 12.

Globally, significant vaccination disparity continues to exist, with many poor countries still unable to deliver first and second doses of vaccine to high-risk populations. The notion of administering vaccines to children remains a pipe dream.

Earlier this month, Cuba became the first nation in the world to vaccinate children as young as two years old, with the government claiming that its indigenous vaccines are safe for youngsters of this age. Initially, the island country intended to concentrate on vaccinating healthcare professionals, the elderly, and those living in the most severely affected regions. And, in response to a surge in illnesses among children caused by Delta, the company stated that it would prioritize young children in an effort to securely reopen school doors.

In Cuba, most in-person courses have been halted during the epidemic period. Because home internet access is still a rarity on the island, students have mainly learned via instructional television programs instead of classroom instruction.

Despite the fact that Cuba has not yet provided statistics on its vaccinations to outside observers, the country has said that it would seek World Health Organization clearance on Thursday.

Meanwhile, depending on if the vaccine is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the United States may be eligible for it this autumn. In a statement released Tuesday, Pfizer’s CEO said that the firm intends to submit data on its vaccine from trials including that age range by the end of this month.

Because of the recommendation from its chief medical officers, the United Kingdom is more cautious than other European nations when it comes to immunizing younger populations, only ordering the injection for 12 to 15 year-olds on Monday.

The decision brought an end to months of discussion among scientists as well as government officials, and it brings the country into line with the United States and many other European nations that have been immunizing children in this age range for months.

According to Whitty, the existing recommendations for 12 to 15 year-olds in the United Kingdom were put out with the expectation that they would help to limit the transmission of the virus in schools. According to him, vaccines are not a panacea, and measures to prevent transmission should be maintained. For the time being, teenagers will only get one dosage of the vaccination.