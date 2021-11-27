As a sign of how overwhelmed hospitals have become, Spectrum Health officials in this city spent part of last week debating whether to put the system on “red alert” as a precautionary measure. People who hadn’t received the covid-19 vaccine came to emergency rooms that were already overcrowded with other medical issues, forcing them to reach record levels of congestion.

Because they don’t want to be fired, Spectrum’s decision-makers are reluctant. There was still plenty of time left in the covid frenzy, according to the statistics. Darryl Elmouchi, Spectrum Health West Michigan president, said that they don’t have a darker hue. What color will they be in two weeks if they’re red today?”

‘Nearly Intolerable Pressure’ Is Being Felt In Michigan

It was decided that on Thursday, he and other officials would make the transfer to the most vital area of the health care system for the first time since this disease began in America. Earlier this week, the state was named a new hot spot for covid infections and hospitalizations, with the state leading the nation in both categories.

Last week, the outbreak hit an all-time high in the number of new cases every week. To handle the surge of patients, state officials asked that the Department of Defense send emergency medical personnel, and their request was granted on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States is rising, despite a period of calm earlier in the fall. As of Monday, the United States has reported a daily average of just under 93,000 cases, an 18 percent spike from the previous week, according to statistics from the White House covid-19 response team.

The number of persons being admitted to hospitals has also risen, with a 6% increase bringing the daily average up to almost 5,600. At least two dozen states have seen an increase of at least 5% in the number of reported cases in the last two weeks. Sixty percent increases in reported cases per capita have been seen in Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, and North Dakota. Increases in cases have been reported in places with high vaccination rates, including Vermont and Massachusetts.

It is possible that this winter may see the sixth surge in the number of lawsuits filed in the United States in as many years. Although opinions among experts range, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health epidemiology professor Amber D’Souza predicts an increase in the number of cases in the coming months. Since last year’s treatments and immunizations were unavailable, it’s possible that this winter may be milder than the last.

She thinks the country is on the approach of an additional wave this winter, which she thinks will hit at different times and in different parts of the country. It’s reassuring to hear that we may anticipate substantially less damage from this wave than we did last year.

Currently, Michigan seems to be the worst hit, with Minnesota following closely after. Michigan Health and Hospital Association chief executive officer Brian Peters said that the current spike affects almost every part of the state, both urban and rural.