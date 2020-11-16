The Nectar mattress review is all about the trend-setting comfy bed and its many sides.

It is sure that choosing mattresses and furniture during shopping is mostly a dull and mundane task.

Here’s my review of this popular box mattress that is trending online these days. What could be the reason behind Nectar being one of the preferred mattresses? Let’s go through the possible aspects of it.

Nectar Mattress Reviews: Who Should Buy It and Why?

We all knew that getting a good night’s sleep is a vital part of a healthy lifestyle. Be it about beauty or health, sleep has an inevitable role to play. There are many things, which may affect a tight sleep, including the type of mattress you lie on. Choosing the right bed is also a thing when comes to getting a sound sleep.

With the advancements in technology and other lifestyle change influences, everything including the mattresses.

Nectar Mattresses is a brand that comes up with something new every time. This time, it is the Nectar Memory Foam Mattresses, which is a flagship model of the brand.

Let me take you through what all makes the model unique and favorable!

Single mattress (90*190 cm, 3ft) costs £314. Availability Through the official website Official Website Click here

What is the Nectar mattress all about?

If you are very particular about choosing products that are well-branded and unique, Nectar mattresses can be of your choice.

Talking about the brand, Nectar is one of the leading bed-in-a-box mattress companies, established in the year 2016. Nectar mainly has two models in the mattress category.

As mentioned earlier, the Nectar Mattress or the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is the flagship model of the company.

The Nectar mattress made of superior-quality materials comes with four foam layers to ensure support, pressure relief, motion isolation, and cooling.

The Memory Foam mattress claims to be made of high-quality materials. If you rate on a scale of 10 points, Nectar Mattress will secure 6 points for its firmness. The mattress is 11 inches thick, which makes it seem average though.

The company offers 365-night trials, which makes the mattress stand out from the other competitors in the market.

As per Nectar Mattress reviews, the mattress is also designed in a way to regulate temperature and ensure a cooling effect while lying on it. Let’s look into the features of the Nectar Mattress in detail.

Nectar Mattress Performance

When it was delivered, I was excited to see how it looks after taking out of the box. I was wonder-struck to see the thickness when the mattress completely expands.

It might be the thickness that lets the mattress perform better than even the Eve Hybrid mattresses. Nectar mattress assures a high level of support and comfort when lying down.

The mattress lets your hips sink into the moderately soft foam. However, it is firm enough to keep you stable to avoid huge jerks when turning around while sleeping. You will not instantly plunge in when you lay down.

The temperature regulation property in the mattress is really praise-worthy. Even if you are in a chilling climate, the mattress will let you sleep warm.

The mattress foam feels unique and comfortable. It is designed in a way to ensure a good balance between support and pressure relief.

Benefits of using Nectar Mattress:

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress ensures many benefits:

The mattress has a cooling cover that never sweats. Its design and material are softer, better, and breathable. The layers absorb moisture than premium cool. Precisely put, it helps you stay cool.

The extra-thick foam provides ultimate comfort and contouring for people of any size.

The mattress uses CertiPUR® certified foam that does not use any harmful chemicals in the foams.

The company assures forever guarantee for the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress.

To ensure air circulation, weight balancing, and contouring, the mattress uses two layers of memory foam and a 7-zone support base. 4th generation foam technology ensures the best contouring.

You get the mattress delivered at your doorstep.

What is the Nectar Mattress Made of?

The cover, using Tencel material, is designed to suck in the heat from the body and ensure cooling by circulating fresh air. The smart memory foam evaporates heat and moisture.

It is done by infusing gel in the semi-open memory foam used in the layers. Though the cover is removable, manufacturers recommend not to take it off as it can protect the mattress.

Among the four layers of Nectar Mattress, three are of memory foam. The two-part comfort system in the mattress includes two well-defined layers of memory foam.

The top two layers of the mattress contain memory foam of 3-inches medium gel and a quilted memory foam of 1-inch. These layers are designed to help the body get relieved of pressure, and traditional memory foam feel to the mattress.

There is an Adaptive High-Core memory foam of 1.75 inches that functions as the transition layer.

Based on Nectar Mattress reviews, it supports the user by giving the mattress minimal bounce. When it comes to the support core, the manufacturers used 2.2 PCF polyfoam that measures 5.25 inches. The high-density poly foam adds to the durability of the Nectar Mattress.

How does the Nectar mattress do on Pressure Relief and Motion Transfer tests?

The mattress does great on the pressure relief test with the 50mm soft Visco foam. The 7 zones 160mm solid foundation layer also adds to greater pressure relief.

The ideal ration of firmness, softness, and support in the design of foams and layers keep the user stable while turning around. It is tested and proven to be offering ultimate comfort to every kind of sleeper.

Who is Nectar Mattress for

According to the Nectar Mattress reviews, it is comfortable for the following sleeper types:

Fine for the side sleepers

Great for the back and stomach sleepers

Ideal for combination sleepers

Okay for heavy individuals

Best for petite individuals

Great for the couples

How much does this cost?

There are too many options in size when you are to buy a bed. That’s where the price range varies.

When it comes to the Nectar Mattress price, the lowest price tag is what makes it so in demand. When compared to other inside-box beds in the industry, it is one of the most affordable choices. The pricing is as follows:

Single mattress (90*190 cm, 3ft) costs £314. You will get 2 premium pillows as a free gift.

Small double mattress (120*190 cm, 4 ft) will cost £449, including a free gift of 2 premium pillows.

Double mattress (135*190 cm, 4ft 6in) costs £449. The package also includes a free gift of 2 premium pillows.

King-sized mattress (150*200 cm, 5 ft) will cost £549. You will also get a free gift of 2 premium pillows.

Super king-sized mattress (180*200 cm, 6ft) will cost £649 along with two premium pillows free.

The manufacturers also offer a 365-night home trial, along with free shipping and return facilities. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is assured with a rever warranty. You can also opt for the 0% monthly financing facility while making your payment.

Where can you buy the Nectar Mattress from?

The Nectar Mattress is available for purchase on the official website of the brand. Though you can see the product available on other third-party websites as well, it is recommended to make the purchase only through the official website.

Purchasing through the official website makes it secure and hassle-free. It can also ensure that you get an authentic product with a brand warranty. You can also enjoy price benefits when there are special offers available on the website. Nectar mattress amazon purchase is also recommended.

Verdict

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is for anybody who desperately wants some comfortable sleep.

The foams and layers of the mattress are specifically designed to ensure the best comfortable sleep. According to some of the reviews, it gives you a feeling of sleeping on the cloud. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is tested for the optimal level of comfort, firmness, breathability, and coolness.

You need to sleep well in order to wake up well. A tight sleep can only help you free refreshed and stress-free. For those who are restless in life, and those who wish to sleep comfortably, the Nectar Mattress can be a real solution.