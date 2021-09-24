The use of antipsychotic medicines has been linked to the development of neuroleptic malignant syndrome, a rare neurological disease. One of the most prominent features of the disease is autonomic dysfunction, which is defined as damage to the nerves that regulate involuntary body processes.

You Need To Know Regarding Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome

Cardiovascular dysfunction, pulmonary dysfunction, gastrointestinal dysfunction, and bladder dysfunction are all examples of autonomic dysfunction. Individuals suffering from NMS will also have muscular stiffness, fever, and altered mental state. People who do not get treatment soon enough may develop life-threatening complications, but the vast majority of those who do receive therapy rapidly recover.

Antipsychotic drugs may cause an uncommon and possibly fatal response known as neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS). These medicines, sometimes known as neuroleptics, work by preventing dopamine from becoming overactive.

The neurotransmitter dopamine is a chemical messenger that transports information between cells. Individuals suffering from schizophrenia, bipolar, and other related neurological or mental problems are most often prescribed antipsychotic medicines by their doctors. When antipsychotic medicine is used, NMS affects anywhere from 0.01 percent to 3.2 percent of those who take the drug, only around ten percent of those who suffer from the disease will succumb to it.

A doctor may request a blood test and a urine sample to determine whether there are any changes in white blood cell counts, CPK levels, blood pH, electrolytes, or liver enzymes. 4,000–11,000 white blood cells per microliter of blood are considered typical for healthy people. A person with NMS may have up to 40,000 white blood cells for every microliter of blood in their bloodstream. In addition, people with NMS often have increased blood levels of CPK, which suggests a more severe illness.

Neural Morphosis Syndrome (NMS) is an uncommon disease that may develop as a consequence of contact with antipsychotic medications. These medications, which work by decreasing dopamine activity, are used by doctors to treat a variety of neurological diseases. NMS may be caused by a variety of medicines, although first-generation antipsychotics are the most often linked with the illness. Haloperidol decanoate, as well as fluphenazine, are examples of such medications. In addition, abruptly discontinuing medicine that enhances dopamine activity, such as those used to treat Parkinson’s disease, may result in the development of NMS.

While NMS therapy is extremely customized and unique to each individual, a doctor will initially attempt to stabilize the patient by adjusting their blood pressure, pulse rate, electrolyte levels, as well as blood pH levels, among other things. Besides that, they will see to it that the person is adequately hydrated. Because of autonomic dysfunction, people with NMS are more likely to have abnormal heart rates, which may need the use of mechanical ventilation to manage their condition. Doctors may also prescribe skeletal relaxants to patients in order to prevent or treat harmful muscular stiffness.

Occasionally, physicians may also recommend electroconvulsive treatment in certain unusual circumstances (ECT). The doctor will provide a tiny electric current to the person’s brain while they are sleeping in these situations. When previous treatments have failed to relieve symptoms, electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) may be an option.