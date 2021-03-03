Nerve Control 911 reviews

A permanent solution to neuropathy and other inflammatory nerve-related conditions is what ‘Nerve Control 911’ is claiming to provide.

It is estimated that over 20 million Americans suffer from some form of nerve damage that is associated with occasional tingling or burning sensations, feeling of pins and needles, shooting or stabbing pain, etc on their limbs.

Over time, these conditions could progress into major complications such as serious infections and even amputations.

With most of the cosmetic drugs available, either being ineffective or loaded with harmful side effects, Nerve Control 911 shows promising potential in being completely free from side effects and claiming 100% effectiveness.

Here we have decided to look further into Nerve Control 911 and understand what it is made from, its dosage and how to use it, and from where you can get them.

What is Nerve Control 911 supplement?

Nerve Control 911 is a dietary supplement that is made for combating harmful nerve damage and pain caused by neuropathy or other inflammatory conditions.

It is developed by researchers – Maxwell Conrad and Albert Prince and extensively produced by ‘Phytage Labs’, which is a popular diet supplement company with over 800,000 trusted global customers.

Nerve Control 911 is made with all-natural ingredients and its formula is based on an old recipe of a rapid nerve-healing concoction from the Malaysian Penan Tribe, which was passed down for centuries and suppressed by the big pharmaceutical companies.

How does Nerve Control 911 work?

Nerve Control 911 works by targeting the root cause of conditions such as neuropathy. Specifically, an enzyme named MMP-13 is toxic to the nerves.

MMP-13 is an enzyme that is dormant in healthy bodies, but things like air pollution, blue light from screens, metal in the water, and unhealthy western diets are all triggers of this enzyme.

It is toxic to the nerves, and when these enzyme levels get too high, the skin on your feet, legs, and hands becomes much more vulnerable to infections that eat away at the collagen that keeps the skin held together.

MMP-13 with other inflammation triggering enzymes together forms the ‘7 pain pathways’ in your body, that are responsible for a host of nerve pain and damage.

Nerve Control 911 can actively block these ‘7 pain pathways’, and rejuvenate your nerves and reduce inflammation. It also provides a bunch of other benefits to your body.

Nerve Control 911 ingredients

As mentioned in Nerve Control 911 review, it is made with all-natural and organic ingredients that are safe for your body. It includes powerful herbs and plants such as:

California Poppy

Marshmallow Root

Corydalis Yanhusuo

Passion flower

Prickly Pear

California Poppy

Also known as Golden Poppy or Cup of Gold, is a species of flowering plants that are native to the United States and Mexico.

It has been extensively used for years to help overcome a variety of ailments including insomnia, aches, nervous agitation, and diseases of the bladder and liver.

In combination with other natural herbs, California Poppy is shown to relieve nerve pain, blood vessel problems, and is also used for sleep and mood disturbances.

This gentle, yet powerful herb when combined with the rest of the ingredients of Nerve Control 911, will soothe your aching feet, hands, fingers, and toes, and helps relieve the flaming sensation in your muscles and tendons.

Marshmallow Root

It comes from the marshmallow plant and looks like a brown, fibrous husk. The medicinal properties of marshmallow root come from the mucilage, or sap-like substance, that the plant produces.

This root of marshmallow is demulcent, which means that it is high in anti-inflammatory mucilage, which is a gelatinous substance produced by all plants in varying degrees that helps them store water.

This marshmallow root can hold on to water that circulates in your system. This means that water sticks to your insides, which has a moistening and soothing effect on your internally.

This is beneficial for not only fighting inflammation and improving your hydration, but it is also good for your digestive system and your respiratory system, and even your skin.

Corydalis Yanhusuo

Also known as Asian corydalis, it is a herbaceous plant that is native to high-altitude grasslands across China and its tuber is an important therapeutic agent in traditional Chinese medicine.

A specific compound called ‘dehydrocorybulbine’ (DHCB) derived from the root of this herbal plant has been shown to reduce both inflammatory and neuropathic pain.

Corydalis seem to work similarly to prescription pain medications by blocking the pain signals or ‘pathways’ to the brain but without the harmful side effects or habit-forming mentality created by these chemical drugs.

It brings calm comfort to your hands and feet, helping to relax your muscles and promoting quality sleep.

Passion flower

Also known as Passiflora or passion vines, is a genus of 550 species of flowering plants, either woody or herbaceous, and natively found in Mexico, Central, and South America.

Native Americans have used passionflower to treat a variety of conditions including boils, wounds, earaches, and liver problems.

Certain species of Passiflora, such as Passiflora incarnata may help treat anxiety and insomnia.

Passiflora incarnata is used in Nerve Control 911 to further alleviate nerve pain, nervous stress, anxiety and helps facilitate a more restful night’s sleep.

It has also been put to use to relax both muscles and nerves, reducing pain, helping to calm the hands and feet, and may also have antidepressant and sedative properties.

Prickly Pear

Also known as Opuntia, is a genus of flowering plants belonging to the cactus family.

These plants are exclusively native to the many areas of arid, semiarid, and drought-prone regions of the Americas. And they are found abundantly in Mexico, especially in the central and western regions and in the Caribbean islands.

Prickly Pear is promoted for treating diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, and hangovers. Its also touted for its antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties.

A 2014 study from the US national library of medicine reviewed that “biological effects, particularly those having the most promising expected health benefit and therapeutic impacts.”

This plant is full of antioxidants which can further protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals and therefore reduce oxidative stress.

Nerve Control 911 benefits

Liberation from nerve pain: The ingredients of Nerve Control 911 are specifically designed to block the major pain pathways in our body caused by enzymes such as MMP-13 and COX-2. This cuts of signals at the source, relieving you from the cause.

The ingredients of Nerve Control 911 are specifically designed to block the major pain pathways in our body caused by enzymes such as MMP-13 and COX-2. This cuts of signals at the source, relieving you from the cause. Reverses nerve damage: The ingredients of Nerve Control 911 repair your central nervous system that is currently causing uncomfortable sensations and nerve damage. As nerve cells heal, the triggering enzymes that cause the ‘pain pathways’ are suppressed. Leaving you no longer vulnerable to the pain.

The ingredients of Nerve Control 911 repair your central nervous system that is currently causing uncomfortable sensations and nerve damage. As nerve cells heal, the triggering enzymes that cause the ‘pain pathways’ are suppressed. Leaving you no longer vulnerable to the pain. Protecting your nerves and strengthening them: Nerve Control 911 is useful for you even if you currently do not have any nerve pain. It fights against the damage-causing agents in the body and protects you from many kinds of nerve degeneration.

Nerve Control 911 is useful for you even if you currently do not have any nerve pain. It fights against the damage-causing agents in the body and protects you from many kinds of nerve degeneration. Anti-inflammatory properties: Nerve Control 911 comes with powerful anti-inflammatory properties that repair damages caused to your tissues by inflammation.

Nerve Control 911 comes with powerful anti-inflammatory properties that repair damages caused to your tissues by inflammation. Reduces high blood pressure and stress: Many of the ingredients that go into the making of Nerve Control 911 has natural sedative properties that help to calm your mind and reduce stress, anxiety, and even high blood pressure.

Many of the ingredients that go into the making of Nerve Control 911 has natural sedative properties that help to calm your mind and reduce stress, anxiety, and even high blood pressure. All-natural ingredients: Nerve Control 911 is made with ingredients that are sourced from nature, and they do not contain any harmful chemicals.

Nerve Control 911 is made with ingredients that are sourced from nature, and they do not contain any harmful chemicals. Quality-tested factories and ingredients: Ingredients are kept fresh and then tested by an independent third-party laboratory to make sure everything that is on the label goes into the pills.

Ingredients are kept fresh and then tested by an independent third-party laboratory to make sure everything that is on the label goes into the pills. Free-from side effects and does not induce habit-forming behaviour.

Nerve Control 911 dosage and how to use it?

As mentioned in Nerve Control 911 review, Nerve Control 911 is a dietary supplement, so you have to take them along with your meals.

The daily dosage prescribed by the manufacturers is – 2 pills.

Exactly when you take them is left at your discretion, but make sure that you are having them right after your meal for best effects. And do not cross the daily dosage limit, stick to just 2 pills a day.

A lot of people claim one pill along with their breakfast and one with their lunch seems to provide them with maximum energy during the day, while some others claim they need to have one after dinner to help them sleep properly at night.

So, how you want to use them should depend on your condition.

Caution: Do not use Nerve Control 911 if you are under 18 years of age, or if you are pregnant or nursing. Also, if you have any medical condition that you are taking any medications for, you should consult your physician before you start using the Nerve Control 911 supplement.

Allergen information: Nerve Control 911 is manufactured and packaged in a facility that may also process milk, soy, wheat, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and crustacean shellfish.

Is Nerve Control 911 a magic pill?

Of course, not. Nerve Control 911 is the result of years of research by Albert Prince and Maxwell Conrad on pain pathway enzymes and the ingredients to counter them.

Simply taking these pills alone will not guarantee results. You will have to lead a healthy lifestyle and take some additional precautions to protect your nerves to derive maximum benefits from these pills.

How long will Nerve Control 911 take to see the result?

This can depend on a variety of factors such as – your age, sex, metabolism, the severity of your condition, and additional precautions you take.

Generally, a 90-day course is prescribed to new users as dietary supplements do take a while to work a change in your system.

Some people claim noticeable results as soon as 7 days from starting their course.

However soon you notice your improvements, it is recommended that you complete your initial course of 90 days of daily dosage (2 pills) to derive maximum effects from Nerve Control 911.

Even if you don’t notice any improvements in the first month, you should still finish your 90-day course. Some people quit after just one month of use without results. This is strictly advised against.

Once you start the course, you must finish it because it does take longer for some people.

How long would the results stay?

This can also depend on the factors mentioned above. But it is generally found that the majority of people who finished their 3-month course, claimed to have maintained their improved conditions for another 1-2 years before noticing any deterioration again.

But it is important to stress that these people were also a part of their initial feedback survey and they were regularly subjected to occasional counselling sessions for creating an effective diet and exercise plan.

So, after you finish your course, you will have to maintain a healthy lifestyle to maintain your improvements as long as possible.

Nerve Control 911 price and where to get it?

One bottle of Nerve Control 911 (60 capsules) is currently priced at $69.95.

But one bottle will only last for one month’s use, so if you are a new user, we recommend you go for the 4-bottle combo pack that also reduces the price per bottle to just $49.95.

The 4-bottle pack will last for your initial prescription for 3 months, and they also come with 2 bonus gifts of pain management books.

You can order your batch of Nerve Control 911 supplements through their official online store. Please be careful to make your purchase from their official online store only, as many counterfeit products are being marketed under ‘Nerve Control 911’.

Also, they have a 90-day money-back guarantee policy, if you feel like they are not working for you. But this offer is only valid on purchases made through their official store only.

Nerve Control 911 review – Final verdict

Based on Nerve Control 911 reviews, Nerve Control 911 can be your solution to all kinds of nerve pains that you experience from neuropathy or other conditions.

Apart from that, these pills also provide a host of other benefits to your body such as protection against inflammation, blood pressure control, and reducing anxiety and stress.

But you need to maintain a dedicated approach and stick to the prescribed course and also maintain a healthier lifestyle and diet to derive maximum effects from using the Nerve Control 911 supplement.

If you are suffering from neuropathy or other nerve degeneration problems, we suggest you give Nerve Control 911 supplement a try.

Over 13,000 people have found improvements in their condition using Nerve Control 911. Although it still doesn’t guarantee your cure, its 90-days money-back guarantee ensures that you won’t lose your money by trying out the Nerve Control 911 supplement.

Just make sure that you are getting your supplement from their official online store.

All the best!