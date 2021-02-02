COVID 19 pandemic is on the rise in the US. CDC now is implementing President Biden’s executive orders to promote safe travel both in the US and abroad.

It requires wearing masks wherever people travel; in trains, subway taxis, planes; both in the US and internationally.

New CDC Order Requires Masks for Domestic Travel In The US!

The order applies also to travellers in transportation hubs like airports and subway stations. Operators should ensure that the order is implemented when boarding, throughout the journey, and when disembarking.

They should make sure that those who enter their premises are wearing the mask. The order aims to prevent the spread of COVID 19, to support health officials and to protect transport conveyors.

Trump Administration too proposed such an order during his time. But his Vice President blocked the ruling. "Requiring masks on our transportation systems will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel safely even during this pandemic," said the 11-page order signed by Dr. Martin Cetron, director of the CDC's Division of Global Migration and Quarantine.

The order, according to experts, is the country’s in-depth and scientific approach to the pandemic.

An important element of the country’s response is to take travel-related preventive measures. Travel still remains the main cause of the spread of virus both among States and internationally.

The mechanism of transportation is essential for the country; says CDC Director Dr Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. When those infected with COVID travel on public transports without wearing a mask, the risk of interstate and international transmission is quick.

Public transportation brings people into close contacts for a long time. They even happen to touch surfaces. This increases the chances of spreading the virus. Face masks minimize this possibility.

Masks prevent those suffering from the disease; both pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic from infecting others. They also eliminate the chance of the wearer breathing the droplets that contain the virus.

CDC advises people to postpone non-essential travels. They are taking additional safety measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Masks, if widely and consistently used will most probably reduce the spread of COVID 19. The order will come in effect from February 2nd, 2021.

A footnote given as part of the order says that CDC has the right to enforce the order through criminal penalties. A spokesperson, however, suggests that the order relies on voluntary compliance. He also says that other federal agencies will assist the CDC in the implementation of the order.

Health officials all over the country hail the order. This is a necessary step required to fix the leniency of the law agencies. It allowed travellers to move around freely without face masks even when data showed that face masks are must to prevent COVID 19.

Dr. Melissa J. Perry, a professor of environmental and occupational health at George Washington University says that a coordinated response is needed for quite some time. She also added that everyone, everywhere across the board wearing masks will bring an end to the pandemic soon.

The order comes in effect on an important day in history. It has been one year since World Health Organization declared COVID 19 a global health crisis.

Till now, the US has seen nearly 26000000 instances of the virus. The number of deaths is approximately 436,000 and is on the rise. Two vaccines have been rolled out. But new variants are emerging at a faster pace.