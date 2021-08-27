Despite the fact that last year’s influenza season was the mildest on record, health experts warn of a ‘twindemic,’ There common cold and COVID-19 cases surge at the same time, and overload hospitals are likely to take place this year. They’re pushing people to be vaccinated against the flu.

New Concerns From The Experts About ‘twindemic’ In Us For The Rising Flu Cases

The flu vaccine is widely accessible at pharmacies around the country. The CDC documented 1,675 instances of influenza from September 28 to May 22, accounting for only.2% of all specimens tested during that time period. On the other hand, health experts caution that forecasting what will happen this year is difficult.

They are afraid that as children return to school and governments loosen mask and social distance laws in response to a spike in social events, the flu season will resemble a typical flu season. This is especially concerning in light of the recent spike of COVID-19 cases, which have been related to the highly infectious delta variant. According to Johns Hopkins data, the US reported almost 1.05 million cases in the week ending Monday, equal to 104 cases every minute. Severe illness and death are also on the rise, crowding ICUs and jeopardizing hospital capacity. In the week that ended Monday, 7,200 and more COVID-19 deaths were recorded throughout the country, the equivalent of the Pearl Harbor attack 3 times a week or a terrorist strike on the World Trade Center every three days.

“Last year, we were concerned about the ‘twindemic,’ and this year, we are concerned about the same threat,” said Doctor Daniel Solomon of Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s Division of Infectious Diseases. COVID-19 is also anticipated to persist, posing the risk of multiple respiratory infections, which might put a strain on our healthcare system. The COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are now available at Walgreen’s and CVS, the country’s 2 largest retail pharmacies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reversed previous advice to wait at least 14 days between receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and receiving other vaccinations, saying that “you may receive a COVID-19 vaccine plus other vaccines at the same visit.”

Despite the fact that physicians have yet to see any flu cases, they are noticing an increase in other respiratory illnesses, which suggests that the environment may be ready for flu transmission in the fall and winter. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common virus that frequently causes mild, cold-like symptoms in children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of pneumonia in children under the age of one year in the United States. Dr. Jeff Fischer, president of Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics, a privately held biotechnology company, said that some of the infants hospitalized with COVID also had RSV co-infection. The doctor adds, “One of the major concerns is that you’re seeing co-infections (of flu).”

In addition to obtaining the flu vaccine, health experts feel it is critical to adopt some of the health measures used during the pandemic last year, which helped to limit flu transmission. According to the experts, masks, appropriate hand hygiene, and staying home from work when sick are sufficient precautions to protect persons from becoming ill and transmitting the disease to other vulnerable populations. To guarantee that they are protected throughout the flu season, Solomon suggests that people get their flu vaccine around October.