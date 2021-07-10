As per the White House, a few significant points were jotted down, such as how almost 0% of people who have been vaccinated are being sent to the hospitals or summing up the deaths caused by the Covid-19 virus. As President Joe Biden’s well-known covid-team is seemingly focusing on “that” portion of the population who have not been vaccinated yet. This drive to push, still a few who exist, unvaccinated people, to vaccinate shall cure this pandemic for the better.

NEW COVID-19 DEATHS REPORTED- MOSTLY AMONG UNVACCINATED PEOPLE

A constant push for vaccinations is now seen competing with the witnessed increase of the highly transmissible variant in the US, Delta. Even though, as more and more people get their vaccination jabs, more people are still hesitant to receive theirs.

The coronavirus response coordinator of the White House, Jess Zients, stated at a press briefing that as far as the Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the United States of America are now transpiring from the unvaccinated population. He also mentioned that cases are likely to increase, especially within the unvaccinated people as the new transmissible variant, Delta, is out there in the US.

The Covid-19 vaccines used as of now brings no negative effects as per the previous variant is considered as per Rochelle Walensky, who is known to be the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions. But she also mentions how it may not be as effective when it comes to the new variant known as Delta. Walensky states that cases in the United States of America are still rising, which is an 11% increase over the last week’s case rise.

As Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statement mentioned, the recent data showing the “variants are effective against” the new Delta variant. Zient closes by saying the bottom line is that there is not one simple reason that anybody 12 and older necessarily will be severely impacted by this variant.

Federal officials are witnessing an increase in outbreaks in communities that live with low immunization rates. As per Walensky and the new CDC data, the new delta variant is witnessed in most of the new cases in parts of the Midwest and upper mountain states. This increase in cases due to delta variants is troubling.

Joe Biden mentioned that there are yet quite many people who have not received their vaccination yet, and with such news, Joe Biden’s Covid-team focused on that particular population that has not received their vaccination jabs yet. Joe Biden also mentioned how this is risky for their communities and how their friends and families are at higher risk along with people who they care about.

The administration is now ready to focus on boosting the vaccination availability in areas such as doctor’s offices and at work, meanwhile also expanding and exploring a door-to-door outreach.

As per WHO, the delta variant was first noticed and detected in India and is now known to spread out to more than 100 countries, including the United States. This new variant is likely to wander around the world, impacting most parts of the world for the foreseeable future, the scientists predict.

The Olympic organizers are banning spectators from the games, as of this year in Japan. Japan has also seen announcing a new covid-variant emergency in Tokyo. This is seeming to create havoc in the future, but if everybody keeps themselves safe and vaccinated, people shall overcome this sooner than they think.

As per vaccinated people and unvaccinated people, nearly 158 million people in the United States of America are completely vaccinated, which sums up to be around 48% of the population as per CDC data. Around 67% of the population aged 18 and above have received their first vaccination, at the least.