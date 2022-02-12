New Reports, Democratic States Move From Mask Mandate

The entire globe was infected with the highly transmissible Omicron variant and it was uncertain how the variant affects the vaccinated and unvaccinated population. The mask was the only tool to avoid spreading the virus at that juncture.

However, it was evident from the infected cases that Omicron caused mild illnesses like common cold to fully vaccinated people. The number of infected cases is currently getting reduced and getting in control with more vaccines and treatments available in the country.

Viewing the current pandemic situation across the country,certain states of America are planning to end the mask mandates indoors and simultaneously review the restrictions of using masks at public places and schools.

As per health experts, the policy of universal masking combined with complete vaccination is the best way to keep healthy and away from Covid-19 infectious variants. They will benefit even if people around them do not wear masks. Those without masks will be carriers for transmitting the virus to people without masks.

The wearing of masks will be practical only if worn correctly, covering one’s nose, mouth and under chin. Along with wearing the mask, the type and quality of the mask also matters. People wearing good quality mask-like N95 and KN95 in indoor and public gatherings can avoid getting infected from Covid-19. People wearing cloth masks were found more prone to the Covid-19 infection than people who were wearing KN95 and N95 masks.

The current trend of reducing Covid-19 cases and drop in hospitalization in New Jersey has made the governor declare that the mandate of masks will be lifted in the country for schools and childcare centers by next month.

States like Connecticut are planning to phase out masks in schools since the country has seen a drastic decline in cases caused by the Omicron variant. Moreover, children over the age of 5 will be vaccinated within three months.

Governor of Delaware announced that the state will end masks indoors by 11 February and at schools by 31 March since the number of cases has reduced compared to cases during the middle of the omicron surge. California officials declared that the mask mandate for public places will be lifted within a week.

Currently, in New York the regulation of wearing a mask or having proof of complete vaccination prevails for all indoor public places and which is on the verge of expiring, however, there was a separate mandate for schools since August 2021 before the compulsion of mask or complete vaccination came into force.

Most Americans believe that the country has turned back to the new normal and it is time for all to accept Covid-19 and lead their normal lives. But health official recommends keeping universal masking in schools and public places where there is high coronavirus transmission since the trend of community transmission is still floating.

Even the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has not changed the recommendation for masking since the cases are still on the higher side. White House officials agrees to the decline of Covid-19 cases and hospitalization across the country but equally feels responsible to rely on the data and research done by public health experts for all the recommendation made by the government.

The democratic government intends to end the mask mandate across the country for which it has decided not to renew the mandate which will expire in the coming weeks.

As per the latest policy, indoor masking will cease for fully vaccinated people except in places like hospitals, nursing homes and public transports. The unvaccinated people should continue to mask up in all indoor public places. With the masking policy change, many schools have also started to go for in-person learning in recent weeks.