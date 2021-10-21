For women who are worried about vaginal symptoms and other symptoms of menopause ‘down there, a new vaginal rejuvenation is all the rage.

New research warns that its buyer beware of such products.

A New Study Finds That Laser Therapy Does Not Work Well

When it comes to itching, burning, irritation, painful sex, and relieving vaginal dryness, this vaginal treatment based on laser therapy may not be much better than a placebo.

The co-author of the study said that for a specific set of symptoms, these laser treatments for the vagina do not work.

The co-author was Jason Abbott, who works as a professor of obstetrics and gynecology.

He pursues his art at the School of Women’s and Children’s health, at the University of New South Wales.

He said that seeing a doctor speak about their symptoms in specific and seek alternatives that are cheaper may be an appropriate treatment for women who have vaginal symptoms after menopause.

These alternatives may be estrogen cream, vaginal moisturizer, or lubricants.

After menopause, about half of all women have reported a change in their vagina.

This occurs due to a huge drop-off in the levels of the female sex hormone, estrogen.

According to information in the new study, almost 19,700 people in 2020 underwent different procedures that would change the look or feel of their vagina. This included a laser vaginal rejuvenation.

None of the laser-based devices for cosmetic surgery on the vagina have been approved by the FDA.

Women have been cautioned against risks like burns, scarring, and pain during sex by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

38, for the study, went through 3 laser-based treatments of Carbon dioxide so that their symptoms of menopause, originating from the vagina, maybe help.

Dummy treatments were given to 40 women.

The CO2 is used in the hope that the upper layers of the tissue are heated and with the production of more collagen, the skin gets tighter, firmer, and more youthful.

How other symptoms such as urinary leakage or pelvic organ prolapse are affected by laser rejuvenation was not assessed by researchers.

After an entire year, a report was made by participants from both groups, but the changes in the two groups were nonexistent. This suggests that any changes that did occur were just a placebo effect.

Abbot said that a full assessment of the causes and range of treatments that are addressed scientifically must be considered with the doctor treating you.

According to an editorial that accompanied the new study, when it comes to vaginal laser rejuvenation, the jury may be in.

Dr. Marisa Adelman and Dr. Ingrid Nygaard wrote that until high-quality evidence supports effectiveness and safety, these vaginal laser therapy devices should be restricted to a research setting.

They work at the University of Utah School of Medicine.

Dr. Bruce Katz said that there are many different ways in which these vaginal symptoms can be addressed effectively. This includes the use of devices that are energy-based and use radiofrequency.

He works at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Katz said that they have switched to radiofrequency from the laser as they are much more effective at tightening tissues and stimulation collagen.

The new study is not tied to Katz in any way.

He said that there may still be a role for vaginal rejuvenation based on lasers as the results may have been different as the settings of the laser were low.

He added that the effects may have worn off after a year as they will need maintenance treatments, and said that after 6 months, good results would have been seen on them.