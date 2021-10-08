Because vaccination rates are very slowly increasing, the federal government is trying a new marketing strategy: instilling fear. Three uninfected Covid-19 victims and critical care unit nurses speak out about the devastation the virus has caused in a series of heartbreaking commercials that were released Wednesday morning.

Previous commercials, which utilized positive messaging like safeguarding the neighborhood, returning to regular activities, and reuniting with friends to persuade reluctant Americans to pull up their sleeves, have taken a dramatic turn in this new direction.

Fear Is Being Used In New Vaccine Advertisements By The Department

According to public opinion specialists, it was past time to adopt a new strategy that took advantage of the death and suffering that many Americans were experiencing personally. Following a recent poll conducted by Kaiser Permanente, it was shown that knowing someone who has become very ill or died due to Covid-19 is one of the most effective factors encouraging vaccine-hesitant Americans to get a shot.

The advertisements are part of the $250 million public education effort by the United States Department of Health & Human Services called Covid-19. According to a senior HHS official engaged with the ad campaign, “we feel that these first-person experiences of people who have encountered COVID personally may truly highlight the threat that COVID-19 poses.” “It has a significant impact on the messenger. They will tell true tales from actual individuals in their own words on this website.” The first set of Covid-19 vaccination advertisements debuted in April and was a professional manner shot and featured heartwarming scenes of friends hugging and children playing together on sleepovers, all set to upbeat music in the background.

When the vocalist sings, “Go on and live your life as you wish, feel that sunlight on your face,” writing comes on screen, reading, “Over a year of saying no, think how amazing yes is going to feel.”Some individuals were convinced to be vaccinated as a result of this campaign, but it did not work for everyone. According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention in the United States, immunization rates began to slip last spring, and roughly one in every four eligible Americans had not received a Covid-19 vaccine as of this writing. The latest set of advertisements is harsher in appearance.

As a result of a recent study, the HHS official said that testimonials from individuals who have been impacted by Covid-19 are appealing to the unvaccinated. The advertisements will run in 15-second and 30-second versions on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and Next door. They’ll also make an appearance on national TV, emphasizing communities with low immunization coverage.

Choosing an approach that is resonant with you

An option exists for the designers of each public health campaign: they may either highlight the advantages of a certain intervention, like vaccination, or they can highlight the risks of not utilizing that intervention.