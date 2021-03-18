Local authorities are concerned over the possible effect that the new variant of the Coronavirus that has emerged. Many medical professionals have expressed their worry that Americans have stopped taking the Covid 19 safety precautions seriously. Several experts are worried that all the hard-won gains that have been made recently in the fight against Covid-19 will be for naught.

A New Variant Hits The US

They have several instances to back up this worry. Already around a dozen state leaders have decided to ease Covid 19 safety mandates. Authorities predict that this move could have a debilitating effect on the number of new daily cases if the issue is not taken seriously. The reason behind this lapse in security seems to be the decline in new daily cases in the past month. However, with the arrival of spring break, there has been an increase in travel to Florida and other sunny areas.

Spring break brings with it the risk of a resurgence in Covid 19 cases. With everyone jetting off to sunnier cities, the amount of people who have begun traveling is enormous. The Transportation Security Administration stated that there have been over 6.4 million air travellers in the US just since last Thursday. The number doesn’t bode well.

The director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky explained the need for caution. She stated, “We have seen footage of people enjoying spring break festivities, maskless. This is all in the context of still 50,000 cases per day.” Emergency physician, Dr. Leana Wen explained that “We could go in either direction. What happens now is really up to us and whether we keep up masking and avoiding indoor gatherings as we should be until the point that we’re vaccinated.”

Reports and studies have portrayed the growing risk of the new UK variant that has emerged. The UK variant is also known as the B.1.1.7 variant of the Coronavirus. Experts predict that this variant of the virus will be the most dominant cause for the rise in cases. According to former CDC acting director, Dr. Richard Bessemer stated that “The way the variants spread is by letting our guard down. By not wearing masks, by not social distancing. If we can hang in there for a few more months, there will be enough vaccine for every adult in America to be vaccinated.”

Dr. Besser stated that “Then we can truly let go of some of the restrictions that are in place. But if we do this too quickly, we could see an increase in cases, we could see a backslide that is occurring in many European countries and that does not have to be the outcome here in America.”

The B.1.1.7 variant is highly contagious. It is also reported to be an extremely deadly variant of the Coronavirus. Experts say the best way to eradicate the effects of the virus is by widespread vaccinations. So far vaccines such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Moderna vaccine, and Pfizer vaccine are available to the public.

Americans have a choice over which vaccine they would rather take. The John & Johnson vaccine requires only a single dose. However, the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine both require two doses to be administered to the person. Many have stated their preference for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of the single-dose that is needed. However, several are just as firm in their stance on taking the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine.

The variant has been related to a heightened number of deaths in Europe as well as America. Studies have shown the efficacy with which the B.1.1.7 variant can affect people and cause a staggering change to the daily new cases.