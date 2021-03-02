The good news about the Covid-19 pandemic should not make people drop their guard against the virus, health professionals caution, CNN reported.

Good News On Covid 19 Pandemic No Reason To Drop Guard: Health Experts

In a unanimous vote Sunday, vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the distribution of a third vaccine for Americans 18 and older. The citizens will get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Meanwhile, for the first time since early November, patients hospitalized with Covid-19 number fewer than 50,000. There had also been a decline in new cases and deaths following the steep surge in January.

The progress notwithstanding, Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that some American were easing up on safety measures rather too soon, which could trigger post-dip surges seen in 2020.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said people started pulling back in early spring of 2020 or the summer of 2020. He added that false sense of security and rebound led to another wave of shutdowns last year.

However, Americans faced a new challenge this year that of increased spread of troubling variant strains that included some homegrown ones.

That was the reason health experts were urging Americans who wanted to get back to normal to keep physical distancing — and get vaccinated as soon as they were able to.

According to senior administration officials who also cautioned that the amount of vaccine made available through the month of March would be uneven, distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would begin on Sunday night, CNN reported.

CNN quoted an official saying in a briefing call Sunday night that starting Sunday night, 3.9 million doses of J&J would be distributed across all channels, states, tribes, territories and pharmacies and community health centers. He added that those J&J doses would be delivered as early as Tuesday morning this week.

The official added that Johnson & Johnson communicated with the White House that the weekly supply would remain limited for the next couple of weeks following the initial distribution.

He added that the initial distribution was nearly four million doses of J&J. He said that was the entirety of J&J’s current inventory.

He said no additional deliveries were expected next week and deliveries were expected to be uneven during the weeks of March.

The vaccine had received emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration on Saturday. The vaccine had been found safe and effective in an FDA analysis.

After Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the third coronavirus vaccine to be authorized for emergency use.

According to a White House official, the distribution of the three vaccines would be undertaken in a uniform manner across all channels. He stressed, however, that it did not mean all vaccination sites would get all vaccines.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine required normal refrigeration temperatures for a three-month period and required only a single dose unlike the other two. According to committee members, the single dose shot would make for easier distribution and administration of the vaccine.

No specific recommendation as to which groups should have the priority for the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine arm had been made by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Dr Sara Oliver, an officer with the CDC Intelligence Service, told the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Sunday that the vaccine could benefit health equity and help save lives and costs.

She added the vaccine would serve to secure health equity as it could help protect homeless, people in the justice system, as also people with limited access to health care, including homebound people and those who lived in rural areas.