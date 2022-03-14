Popular American Host Nick Cannon Addresses About Cancellation Of His Talk Show, What Had Actually Happened To His Show?

The Nick Cannon Show will not be renewed for a second season. ET has confirmed that the daytime discussion program is winding up its inaugural season and will not be renewed. Cannon discussed the cancellation and speculated his series might be canceled to make place for Jennifer Hudson’s upcoming chat show on Thursday’s broadcast.”It’s fascinating.

This is one of the growing businesses and most rapidly successful one of the current time. He started. “I arrive at work each day, nice and early, to put on a show for you, and I’m also a businessman. This has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I want to grow and improve.”

“We’re not going anywhere, but I’d like to expand my audience. You’ve become a part of my family. Thank you very much. We share our joys, our sorrows, and our prayers. I do what I can, and we leave the rest to God.”

The season isn’t finished yet, according to Cannon. “There are still more shows to come. This isn’t the final performance. We have a month of concerts coming up, so stay tuned. “He made a point. “This has been a gift and a dream come true for me. Thank you for allowing me to visit your residences”. I still have stuff coming!” Cannon said of what’s next.

According to Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, founder of Nick Cannon production company and Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. “It’s never easy to terminate a show with obvious potential, but after much thought and consideration of many possibilities, we have made the complicated business choice to halt shooting on Nick Cannon,” they said in a statement.

“Throughout the rest of the season, we hope to provide fans with original episodes of the daily chat show. Our gratitude goes out to Nick Cannon as well as our fantastic production crew, and we wish Nick tremendous growth in his many successful initiatives.”The article first appeared on Page 6, blaming the cancellation on low ratings and viewership.

According to Deadline, the show is recording two episodes on Thursday, and the crew has been informed that these would be the final episodes. The show will not be canceled right away because there are good episodes filmed to complete an entire series, which will end in May.

Cannon has been open and honest in his talk about his son Zen’s loss at the age of 5 months in Dec and his ensuing mental health struggles. He also revealed on the broadcast that he and Brie Tiesi are adopting their eighth child in January. Cannon, 41, already has a full schedule in addition to his talk show. He’s also the director of VH1’s Wild ‘N Out and The Masked Singer.