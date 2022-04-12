Who Is Nikki Bella Married To, Career, Net Worth, Age, Husband And Ex-Husband, Children, Sister?

In addition to being a professional wrestler, actress, and model, Nikki Bella is also a businesswoman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

Nikki Bella, the WWE Diva with the longest reign in history, performs under the ring name of Nikki Bella. She’s held the title for a little over a year, and she joined WWE in 2007.

She and her sister, Brie Bella, were allocated to the FCW. The Bella Twins are their moniker as a duet. The year 2008 was the year she made her debut on Smackdown.

Who is Nikki Bella?

In addition to being a professional wrestler, Nikki Bella is currently employed by WWE. Her ring name, Nikki Bella, is more widely recognized than her given name, Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace.

Nikki Bella’s performance is more acclaimed than her theme song in the ring. As it befits a WWE diva, Nikki Bella’s personal life is frequently a source of controversy. She is now romantically linked to wrestler John Cena. Also, John Cena’s wife is commonly recognized as one of the best WWE divas of the current generation.

Nikki Bella‘s Quick Facts:

It was discovered in 2014 that Nicole married her high school sweetheart at the tender age of 20; three years later, they divorced.

Belle Radici, the wine label Nikki and Brie created in partnership with Hill Family Estates and Gauge Branding in 2017 is their venture.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) inked a developmental contract with Nicole in 2007.

She appeared in Heath Miller’s Happy Hour promos when she was not wrestling.

Brie and Nikki debuted their own YouTube channel, “The Bella Twins,” on November 21, 2016.

She’s not just a WWE wrestler; she’s also a host, entrepreneur, and supermodel. At first, she wasn’t interested, but her mother got her to change her mind.

Nikki Bella’s Bio, Age & Family:

In 1983, on 21 November, she was born in San Diego, California. In other words, she’s 36. She is of mixed heritage. Inheritances from both Mexican and Italian families make her unique. Jon Garcia is her father, and Kathy Colace is her mother’s maiden name. She also has younger siblings.

She’s been a soccer fan since she was a kid. In elementary school, she and her twin sister used to play together. She was a soccer team member at Grossmont College, beckoning her back to San Diego.

Nikki Bella’s Early Life:

Having been born exactly one minute and sixteen seconds before Brianna “Brie,” she graduated from Chaparral High School in 2002. While at the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles, Bella worked as a waitress. Additionally, she’s a licensed real estate broker. Nick Nemeth, better known as “Dolph Ziggler,” was Nikki Bella’s ex-boyfriend. She began dating John Cena, a professional wrestler, in 2012.

Date Of Birth 21 November 1983 (38 years old) Gender Female Height 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Weight 57 Kg Profession Professional wrestler, Businesswoman,

Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and

TV personality Net Worth $6 million

Nikki Bella’s Boyfriend & Children:

Who is Nikki Bella’s current husband? When Artem Chigvintsev proposed in November 2019, she said yes. In 2017, John Cena proposed to her during WrestleMania 33, and the two were engaged for a year before splitting up.

Dolph Ziggler was also her boyfriend. She and Chigvintsev were expecting their first child together in July 2020.

Nikki Bella’s Net worth:

Nikki Bella’s net worth is predicted to be above $6 million in April 2022. As a professional wrestler for WWE, she received a consistent paycheck that allowed her to build her money. Aside from that, she’s performed on several shows and earns a cool $1 million a year.

Nikki Bella’s Career:

A look at Bella’s career: She was voted Diva of the Year by Rolling Stone and ranked No.1 in PWIs Ferndale 50 in November 2015. After that, she began working as a model, actress, and advertising.

On the Fox reality show Meet My Folks, she made her first big-screen debut in front of a national audience. They were also appointed as Budweiser’s World Cup Twins and photographed carrying the World Cup trophy as part of their campaign.

There was an international twin hunt in 2006, which included Nikki and her sister Brie. Nikki and Brie tried out for the WWE Diva Search in 2006, but neither cut.

Nikki and Brie went on to develop Nicole + Brizee, a range of skincare and cosmetics. In 2019, they started their podcast. Nikki has also appeared in a whopping eleven different WWE video games.