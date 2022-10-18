Is Nitric Oxide Good For Better Erections? 

Erectile Dysfunction or Erection related problems are far more common in the US than before. Earlier these conditions were mostly reported by men above the age of 40 but a recent study shows that young men in their 20s and early 30s are also reporting ED-related issues. This can often lead to a loss of confidence, lack of a healthy sex drive, relationship issues, depression, etc.

Timely intervention is necessary when it comes to sexual health issues and this includes consultation with healthcare experts and psychological counseling. Nitric Oxide supplements and NO-rich foods like garlic, dark chocolate, leafy greens, citrus fruits, pomegranate, etc. can be added to your daily diet to get the best results.

Nitric Oxide: How Beneficial Is Nitric Oxide Content For Men’s Health?

A 2016 study published in the Future Science OA journal clearly states the efficiency of Nitric Oxide in aiding erection and also the therapeutic effects of NO-releasing medicines in treating conditions like Erectile dysfunction. The availability of several over-the-counter drugs throughout the US that claims to aid in erections is actually not safe for consumption. This has turned out to be a big issue in the US market.

On the other hand, there are several medically approved supplements containing Omega 3 (strengthens the heart and promoted good blood flow), L-Arginine, and L-Citrulline (Boosts Nitric Oxide production), etc. that effectively aids in the erection process.

Vitamin D deficiency can also be one of the primary reasons for erection issues in men. Vitamin D3 is found to alleviate symptoms of depression, improving your overall mood and thus increasing your sex drive. It also helps in promoting blood flow throughout the body, keeping your heart healthy, and preventing peripheral vascular diseases.

Vitamin D is usually found in foods like salmon, eggs, fish liver oils, etc. Being exposed to ample amounts of sunlight also helps to keep your Vitamin D levels in check and post-covid a lot of people have been having Vitamin D deficiency because of spending too much time inside their homes during the lockdown period. It is also interesting to note that moderate consumption of red wine is found to be effective in the production of NO in the body.

According to a research study published in the Journal of Sexual medicine, nitroglycerin gels are also proving to be very effective in aiding with erection in men. These are applied topically onto the head of the penis just before sex and it helps develop and maintain erections by releasing nitric oxide. But this treatment method hasn’t been approved by the FDA and it can’t be prescribed officially as part of ED treatments. So you might have to go for medically approved orally administered pills like Viagra and Cialis and other supplement-based options that help produce a stable amount of NO in the body.

The Bottom Line!

Apart from the medications and supplements, a healthy diet, regular moderate exercise, good sleeping habits, lower stress levels, and open communication with your partner can help deal with sexual problems.

Ultimately the important factor is that erectile problems or any sort of sexual health issues are not meant to be kept under wraps considering it to be shameful or disgusting. There should be an open discussion on these issues and proper sensitization among genders in order to tackle them effectively. These are generally caused by a range of factors that affect the individual physically and psychologically. These issues need to be addressed and treated with the help of a healthcare expert.