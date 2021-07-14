Last week, disagreement on the use of boosters between Pfizer and US federal health officials led to the refusal from the US FDA and US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and denying the use of boosters to fully vaccinated Americans.

No Need For A Booster As Of Now

A virtual meeting of about an hour was held on Monday evening on account of the use of boosters as a third dose. The officers of Pfizer have discussed with the US federal health officials; however, the conclusion is no need for a third dose as of now. They will discuss further in future use for elderly patients or those who are having extremely critical conditions.

Several top health experts were present in the meeting, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, Director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins, Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Chief Science Officer of the Biden administration’s Covid-19 response team Dr. David Kessler. Talking with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the conclusion remains the same. He further added that according to the CDC and FDA data, there is no need for a booster. On the other hand, Pfizer concluded that the meeting was productive.

The company also said that the US government and they are much ahead of any emergency during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Talking with CNN, Pfizer has made a statement about their scientific data promised to share and publish in a peer-reviewed journal and offer to provide their vaccines for the people’s safety and protection. They also commented that they will continue working with other authorities.

In a separate discussion between HHS Spokesperson and CNN, he added that the meeting was not ordinary. They discussed many important points regarding the Covid-19 vaccines. Various manufacturers, including Pfizer, are updating their advanced data regarding Covid-19 vaccines with health officials. He also appreciated the valuable information briefed by the companies and will continue to look forward to the need for a booster.

The spokesperson also said that currently fully vaccinated Americans don’t need boosters. The need for boosters will be indicated by various science processes and will be used in the future. The FDA and CDC would recommend the booster after rigorous review. Further new data will be reviewed by the officials and will keep the public updated.

Pfizer made an informal public meeting with the CDC and FDA about the efficiency of the vaccine. They said that according to the data, the effect of vaccines will start declining, and there will be a need for boosters within six months to a year.

In August, Pfizer will be taking permission from the FDA for the urgent use of the booster. However, hours after the announcement by Pfizer, a joint statement was made by the CDC and FDA regarding the use of the booster. They said that fully vaccinated Americans don’t need a booster as a third dose.

They showed gratitude towards the highly effective vaccines for age 12 and above available to the United States. Americans who are fully vaccinated are safe from various diseases and also death. The vaccine also protects from many variants like Delta.

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb and current board member at Pfizer made a statement to CBS on Sunday that the emergency use of the booster and its authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer made from the data provided by the Israeli Ministry of Health. Last week, the Israeli Ministry made a statement about the declining efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine from 90% to 64% with the spread of the Delta variant.

