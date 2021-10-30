The coronavirus has put the world at a standstill since 2020, however many of the countries are now opening up and getting back to the new normal with masks and social distancing.

In a new discovery, it has been observed that a new variant of Delta strain is affecting more than 10% of all the UK covid cases.

No Reason To Worry For New Subvariant Of Covid

This new strain of Delta virus is known as AY 4.2, however, scientists are saying there is no need to panic as of now. AY 4.2 is the third most dominant strain of covid 19 after the Delta strain and sublineages of the same virus.

As per the scientist the current vaccines are holding their ground against this new strain as well and is not causing much harm to people even if they contact this strain.

Hospitalization cases are low as compared to the early Delta variant. AY 4.2 has dropped off from countries like Ireland and Germany and is expected to leave England as well soon.

Christina Pagel from University College London informed CNBC that the new variant is not posing a huge risk as to the Delta variant and is easily controllable at hospitals and other health care facilities as well. She further stated that the new strain has a transmission rate of about 12 to 18% than the Delta variant which is not good news.

When Delta variant compared to the first Alpha variant of covid, the transmission rate was 60% and it was doubling every week, however, AY 4.2 is going up by one or two percent every week which is far less. Pagel states that in the long run AY 4.2 will replace the Delta variant but there is no need for panic as the current vaccines are quite effective against this strain as well.

Pagel also stated that the arrival of a new mutation is a problem, however, it would have been more drastic if this had come in countries where the vaccination is not as effective as in the UK. The UK has one of the top vaccination rates in the world which is why this new variant was easily controllable.

David Matthews who is a professor at the University of Bristol said that this new mutation makes it more important to get your vaccination. The new variants are coming up with a better transmission rate so if a person who is non-vaccinated gets in contact with this variant it will be life-threatening for them.

Eyal Leshem who works at Sheba Medical Center and who was on Israel’s frontline stated that he is not much concerned about AY 4.2, as even after coming into existence it was not as fatal as the Delta variant and this is the new normal.

Leshem stated that humans will have to live the probability that these viruses will come and go with a new variant now and then. The only way to safeguard yourself and others are to break the chain by getting vaccination fast.

Many of the pharma companies have already started the clinical trials for children as the current vaccination program has not included them and the world has started seeing child hospitalization largely in the past few months. With schools opening up the kids are at a disadvantage and governments all over the world have asked school authorities to make masks mandatory.

School staffs are to be fully vaccinated before entering the premises and kids are to be taught the importance of vaccination and the need for social distancing. Many of the pharma companies said that they will have the vaccine ready by mid-November.