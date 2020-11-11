North Carolina Presidential Election Results – Updated!

By having a majority of 279 electoral college votes, Joe Biden has won the US presidential election this year. While counting ballots, Trump and Biden faced very tight margins in several states. North Carolina was a swing state in the 2020 presidential election.

North Carolina Presidential Election Results

The state has voted Republican in every election since 1980 and in 2008 it surprisingly flipped for Barack Obama. Donald Trump held back North Carolina in 2016 for Republicans by winning over Hillary Clinton by 3.6 per cent.

Even though it’s been a week since Election Day, races in North Carolina remain up. The race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is so close and when more ballots were processed over the weekend and Monday, Trump leads Biden by about 74,000 votes. Trump got 2,734,588 votes and Biden got 2,659,759 votes. In North Carolina, it’s not the presidential race, only one that is still not officially decided.

Votes being counted this week could make a difference in the North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice race too. Now the Justice is Republican Paul Newby beating Democrat Cheri Beasely by 2000 votes. Now in the Attorney general race, Democrat Josh Stein is beating Republican Jim O’Neill by about 12,000 votes.

Issues of North Carolina and Election 2020

North Carolina has the seventh highest toll for any state during this COVID-19 pandemic and around 262,000 North Carolinians have had COVID-19. And, since 2016, the suburban population of North Carolina has grown by one million. Mr Biden got African-American vote but he didn’t lead as Barack Obama did in 2008 when he took the state.

The Vice-president elect of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris has been campaigning in North Carolina to court the black votes. North Carolina has a great importance in every election and for Trump also as the major coup represented for Joe Biden.

As for decades, the state has voted for red. Republican nominees have won North Carolina in 10 of the last 12 elections. In 2000 and 2004 George W. Bush easily won North Carolina by double-digit margins. Among North Carolina’s 100 counties, seven that had gone to Obama in 2012 flipped back to Trump in 2016. The Decision desk HQ projected on Tuesday that President Donald Trump won the state of Carolina and its 15 electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Now Trump owns 229 electoral votes while President-elect Joe Biden who was projected to win the presidential election last Friday, has 279. Also, 11 of North Carolina’s 15 congressional seats are held by Republicans. The state of North Carolina is a competitive down-ballot race for attorney generals too.

Now the control over North Carolina’s state government splits up because the Governor is a Democrat while Republicans hold both chambers of the state legislature. The political identity of North Carolina is hard to pin down.

The divisions in state rule have led to bitter political partisanship and deadlock. The Wake County Board of Elections met to review more that 5000 ballets. These include 5440 civilian mail-in ballots, 90 military ballots, and 150 ballots from overseas.

The board members were tasked to make sure that all ballot envelopes were properly validated. As of Tuesday, county boards had accepted more than one million absentee-by-mail ballots, about 18 percent of the total ballots cast in the 2020 general election.