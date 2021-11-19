The European Union’s medicines regulator has confirmed that it has received an application from American biotechnology company Novavax to allow the company’s coronavirus vaccine to be used in the EU. If implemented, it has the potential to increase the immunization supply throughout Europe significantly.

Novavax Has Applied To The EMA For The COVID Vaccine Approval

As of Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency has begun reviewing data supplied by Novavax for its two-dose vaccine, which is now under assessment. There is a possibility that an accelerated review process might result in a judgment within weeks “provided the data supplied are sufficiently solid and complete to demonstrate the effectiveness, safety, and quality of the vaccine.”

COVID-19 was created by Novavax using a unique technique, unlike other vaccines now on the market, such as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson’s, as well as Moderna and Pfizer-messenger BioNTech’s RNA vaccines, among others. Novavax’s injection aims to provoke an immune response against the coronavirus by employing lab-grown replicas of the spike protein that shields the virus from infection.

In a trial of more than 30,000 patients in the United States and Mexico, the vaccine producer Novavax reported that the immunization was around 90% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 during the summer of 2016. According to the firm, it also worked against the widespread differences in those nations throughout the testing.

The firm reported mild side effects, such as headaches, aches, and pains, and exhaustion.Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson are a few of the companies whose vaccines have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Sinovac of China, Sanofi Pasteur of France, and Sputnik V of Russia manufactured the vaccines in the issue. Novavax previously said that it would prioritize winning clearance in impoverished countries since their vaccine is more readily transportable; Indonesia has now approved the vaccine. The World Health Organization and the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, among other organizations and governments, are currently reviewing the vaccine for approval.

According to the World Health Organization, Europe, where more than two-thirds of the worldwide COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the last week, is now the epicenter of this epidemic. According to official sources in the United States, the administration contemplates reimposing lockdown restrictions and speeding up vaccination operations. Novavax’s vaccine production had been delayed in October because of a lack of raw ingredients and other issues throughout the manufacturing process. During the fourth quarter, the company said that it would be able to produce “150 million doses per month” because of its partnerships with organizations including the Serum Institute of India, SK Bioscience, and Takeda.

