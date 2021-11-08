Stanley Erck the CEO of Novavax stated that Novavax will be submitting data for getting emergency approval of their vaccine in US

Novavax to make an entry into US soon said Stanley Erck

Novavax is ready to ship out 100 million vaccines to US for fighting the covid 19 virus. This will be very much helpful as many of the areas are still waiting for their packages to be arrived.

The name of Novavax vaccine is NVX-CoV2373. It has been noted that this vaccine is made through some traditional ways and not the ways the already authorized vaccine in US. Erck stated that the main focus of US market in 2022 would be to get people vaccinated who have not yet got their vaccination from other companies. Novavax stated that there will be 2 vaccines followed by a booster shots for people who qualify the certain criteria that has been set up by the company.

It has been stated that the Novavax vaccine can be used as a booster for anyone who has taken Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer of Moderna`s vaccine as well. Novavax has tie up with Serum Institute for mass production which can help US get all the vaccine they need at short period of time.

Erck also stated that FDA accepts data from other countries as well and this could save the company a lot of time. It has been told that the company will start testing on US if the FDA does not approve the data from UK but this will again take few months for data to be gathered.

It has been stated that Novavax need not be stored in high temperature like Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. The price of Novavax is different for different countries. CEO Erck stated that this is done so that all countries can afford the vaccine else only the developed countries would be taking the vaccine. Erck states that this will help in global vaccination drive as well in the coming months.

Novavax partner in vaccine production is the Serum Institute in India which is the largest vaccine producer in the world. Erck stated that the vaccine produced by Serum Institute is in the price range of 1-3$ without the shipping charge which is really cheap and quite affordable for people in all ranges.

The FDA has not yet given out any comments as to when they will be giving out a verdict on the Novavax use in US. However, many of the researchers and doctors stated that the vaccine created by Novavax is of top quality and will be quite helpful in the coming days as well.

US is now seeing a decline in hospitalization cases, however CDC stated that with winter coming the situation could change drastically. It is important to get everyone vaccinated or at least get one shot of the vaccine which will put them out of hospital. With Novavax entering the US market the share price of the company is expected to reach an all time high in the coming days and all this will depend on the FDA approval which is yet to released.

With kids vaccination starting next week hospitals have increased their staff in order to make the process smooth and efficient and hopefully see less number of child hospitalization in the future months thus breaking the covid chain.