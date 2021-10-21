As per the statistics from Johns Hopkins University, several southern areas that have been hotspots are now beginning to show a reduction in Covid-19 cases, while many regions that have started to experience cold weather, primarily in the North and Midwest, are seeing an increase.

As The Number Of Covid Cases Declines In Georgia As Well As Florida, Other Regions With Cooler Temperatures Are Seeing A Rise In Cases

According to JHU statistics, the number of new cases across Georgia and Florida has decreased by 37 percent and 25 percent, respectively, as compared to the previous week. In the last week, both states had case rates that were among the top ten lowest in the country. However, an increase is being seen in a small number of states, particularly in areas where winter weather has set in. This trend is identical to what occurred the previous year.

According to JHU statistics, the number of Covid-19 cases increased by more than 10% in five states as compared to the previous week. Iowa, Oklahoma, Alaska, Vermont, and New Hampshire are among the states on the list.

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, Alaska had the highest number of Covid-19 instances per capita of any state during the previous week. Cases increased by 14 percent compared to the previous week, there were 125 fresh cases per 100,000 individuals each day, which is about five times more than the national average.

Vermont used to be one of the states with lower case rates, but today it is one of the states with worst-case rates, ranking in the bottom 15 states. In recent weeks, generalized downward movement in caseloads has been seen in the United States; the daily average has decreased by 10% over the last week.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, chair of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, the decline in cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities may be followed by a rise in the numbers of people affected. However, increased vaccination rates in the United States may potentially avoid that rise.

According to individuals familiar with the FDA, the US FDA plans to allow patients to get a different Covid-19 vaccination as a booster injection than the one they originally got, according to The New York Times on Monday.

It is possible that the FDA may state that receiving the same vaccination as a booster is desirable, but it will not suggest one dose over another, according to the Times.

The Institute Of medicine presented preliminary findings from an ongoing study to the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers on Friday, showing that it won’t affect which vaccine people have gotten first or which booster they got; mixing boosters was safe and increased immune response, according to the findings. The Delta version had a satisfactory reaction from mixing boosters as well.

As a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory group, Dr. Amanda Cohn said that advice on combining Covid vaccination booster injections would provide more flexibility for the general public and for those attempting to offer vaccine doses to the general public.