The Number Of People Infected With Covid-19 Is On The Rise

However, Thanksgiving this year will be considerably different from the previous years due to an increase in Covid-19 cases throughout the country and the fact that millions of Americans are still unvaccinated. In America, the daily case rate is half of what it was at this time last year, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. But the current number of 92,000 new Covid-19 cases per day marks a 16 percent increase from only a week ago.

According to recent statistics, cases dropped sharply in the last weeks of the summer boom before starting to increase again in the past few weeks. They are again at levels last seen in August. More infections per capita are found in Michigan and Minnesota than in any other state, with Michigan and Minnesota reporting the most significant numbers of new cases.

There have been increases in all but a dozen states during the previous week, according to information from JHU. “It’s not unexpected,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, since people are spending more time inside during the winter and their immune systems are weakening as a consequence. Fauci said there are a lot of viruses going around.

Since many individuals remain unvaccinated, this creates a “dynamic of virus” in the population that is both hazardous for those who have not been vaccinated and spills over into the vaccinated since no vaccine is entirely practical. People who have not been immunized are still the primary source of new outbreaks of disease. According to Fauci’s announcement on Sunday night, unvaccinated people are now “the major source” of coronavirus infections in US communities.

Only around 60 percent of the US population, or 82 million people, have had all of their vaccines, according to a CNN examination of data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). People who have not been vaccinated have a higher risk of contracting Covid-19, which may lead to hospitalization or even death, than those who have been vaccinated.

According to the most current CDC figures, six times as many unvaccinated individuals as fully vaccinated people tested positive for Covid-19 and eleven times as many thoroughly vaccinated people died from Covid-19.

According to Fauci, families that are entirely vaccinated may celebrate the holidays without the need for masks. Relax and enjoy the holidays without worrying about getting sick since you’ve had your vaccines. In such a case, he said, “take cautiously.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its recommendations for booster doses on Friday for those who completed their first immunization series at least six months ago. More than 95 percent of those eligible for a booster shot have not had one, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The number of Covid-19 hospitalizations has risen as a result of an increase in incidents. According to figures from the US Department of Health and Human Services, more than 50,000 individuals are now being treated in hospitals for Covid-19. Patients infected with the Covid-19 virus now occupy one out of every seven beds in critical care units, a staggering 35% of all available beds. More than 1,100 people die each day from Covid-19, according to a study from Johns Hopkins University.