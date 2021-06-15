Obesity is a medical condition in which a person has excessive body fat than required by the body. This condition can be genetic or it might be the cause of overeating due to anxiety or any other reason. The weight of the person should be in proportion to his height.

Obesity Is More Likely To Have Long-Hauled Covid-19 Symptoms

Obesity is correlated with various other diseases and conditions, particularly cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea. It is believed that obesity causes blockage in the heart’s arteries that block the blood flow and reduces the supply of oxygen which makes the heart pump the blood harder. This is because of the deposition of cholesterol which is nothing but the fat that gets deposited in the blood veins and makes the blood flow harder.

As per the recent reports of the United States, obesity can be far more likely to have long-lasting health issues if the person is been through covid-19 infection as per the new study. The study also suggests that people who are obese are more likely to end up being hospitalized and most likely to end up in the intensive care unit, need to put on a ventilator and suffer from long-haul covid-19than patients who are not obese. As per the reports of Dr Ali Aminian, director of the Bariatric and Metabolic Institute at the Cleveland Clinic mentioned that bout 40% of the people who have been through covid-19 infections will undergo chronic complications, and it affects about 30% higher in people who are obese. He also mentioned that these striking figures are one of the reasons that why obese people have to get vaccinated first.

For the purpose of the study, his team collected the data on more than 2,800 patents treated with covid-19 at Cleveland Clinic between March and July 2020. And the patients were followed through January this year. As per the results of this study, 44% of the people had to be hospitalized and 1% of them died. The study also found that compared with the other patients, the risk of hospitalization was 28% to 30% higher in patients with moderate to severe obesity. Their need for tests for other medical problems also increased by 25% to 39%.

The study also showed that there was a need for diagnostic tests for the disease of the heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys, and gastrointestinal system for mental health problems was much higher in people who are obese. Also, people who had a Body Mass Index higher than 35 or more are at the greatest risk of long-haul covid-19, compared to those who are with normal body mass index. She also mentioned that people with obesity need to be informed about their excess risk of covid-19 infections and side effects, both in the acute and chronic phases.

The doctor also urged all the patients to follow the public restrictions and get vaccinations to reduce their chances of getting infected again. Further, he added that there must be a long term follow-up of rigorous of patients with obesity who contracted with covid-19 is necessary to address chronic complications of the infections caused by covid-19. The president of the True Health Initiative, a group that promotes healthy living, noted that people with obesity have heart-related problems are consistent predictors of poor covid-19 outcomes. Also, it was reported that this analysis points to the higher risk of long-haul covid-19.

As per the reports, the reasons likely to include increased inflammation, endocrine disturbance, and mechanical effects of obesity can impair respiration and repositioning. The study also calls for investigation of the other factors that may contribute to variations in covid-19 outcomes.