A corrections officer called in to testify in September, during a Georgia state House of Representative hearing on prison conditions. He interrupted his shift in order to tell these lawmakers how horrible the conditions in prisons had become.

He told lawmakers that on a good day, around 1200 prisoners are supervised by about 6 or 7 officers.

He said that recently, he had been assigned to look after about 400 prisoners all alone.

As Officers Quit Due To Covid, US Prisons Face Staff Shortages

For the purpose of providing medical care, there were no nurses.

He said that every officer who works there absolutely despises it. He did not mention his name due to fear of retaliation.

Due to his inability to bear with his job anymore, Lance Lowry, in Texas, quit his job as a corrections officer after 20 years to become a long-haul trucker.

In addition to diminishing support from his superiors, watching his friends and coworkers pass away due to Covid took a toll on him.

He said that he would have liked to stay until he was 50, but the pandemic changed that and he had to quit 2 years early.

Considering the low pay and the grueling nature of the work, for prison agencies, staff shortages have been a challenge for quite some time. Many corrections systems have been pushed into crisis by the Covid pandemic and its impact on the labor market.

Officials are struggling to hire new employees while officers are retiring and quitting.

Even though the number of prisoners during the pandemic reduced initially, it has now begun increasing. This has exacerbated the problem.

Prison employees are not leaving due to one particular reason. As more places are hiring, some of them are leaving for new job opportunities.

Betsey Stevenson, from the University of Michigan, pointed out that there is an increased risk of Covid for people who are working in prisons.

She said that it becomes harder to attract people when jobs become riskier.

She added that the criminal justice system has failed to protect prisoners from Covid and in turn has also increased the risk of others getting the disease.

It has been claimed by unions that represent prison officers that vaccine mandates will further drive out employees that are unvaccinated and contribute to the problem of understaffing.

Brian Dawe said that officers have dozens of reasons to leave and very few to stay. He is the national director of One Voice United. This is an NGO that supports prison officers.

He added that poor pay, poor benefits, understaffing, and horrendous working conditions have taken a toll on the officers and their families.

Difficulties are being faced by employers from construction companies and restaurants to hire and keep people.

According to data from the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in August, almost 3% of workers quit their jobs. This number was around 4.3 million.

In prisons, the stakes are higher. Here, having fewer guards translates to having much worse conditions for people who have been incarcerated.

Worsening shortages have made an already difficult job unbearable for the officers who have been left behind.

Up to 70% vacancy rates have been reported by some prisons in Georgia. Since 2010, overtime hours in Nebraska have quadrupled. 3 prisons out of over 140 facilities have been closed in Florida due to understaffing.

In the last year, a vacancy has nearly doubled.

Guards are picketing in front of their facilities due to understaffing and to cover security shifts, teachers in prisons and dentists are also being pulled in.

With a little over 1000 vacancies, the federal Bureau of Prisons says it has 93% occupancy.