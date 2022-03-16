Things No One Tells You About Oleuropein From Olive Oil!! Does It Promote Artery Health?

Oleuropein is a phenolic bitter compound obtained from olive leaves and oil. This compound is used to treat various illnesses as it has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-atherogenic, anti-cancer, antiviral, anti-microbial, hypoglycemic, and hypolipidemic properties.

Oleuropein From Olive Oil Promote Artery Health

Oleuropein has cardioprotective properties due to its rich phenol content. It inhibits the accumulation of LDL (low-density lipoprotein) or bad cholesterol in the arteries and thereby enhances blood flow with its antiarrhythmic effect. As a result, blood pressure gets lowered and this contributes to artery and heart health. Due to its blood-lowering properties, oleuropein is also used to treat hypertension.

Apart from its cardioprotective properties, Oleuropein is also proven to help treat aging-related diseases like neurodegenerative conditions and metabolic syndrome. This compound brings down oxidative stress in the brain.

It also increases the brown fat or brown adipose tissue (BAT) levels in the body thus helping in weight loss and efficient energy production. Oleuropein is also used to treat conditions like atherosclerosis and diabetes mellitus.

It effectively lowers diabetic issues by increasing insulin production and lowering blood sugar levels. These are the major benefits that can be expected from oleuropein. A safe dosage of the oleuropein compound is sure to provide all the mentioned effects.