Olivia Rodrigo’s Biography, Age, Early Life, Net Worth, Career, Boyfriend!!

Olivia Rodrigo was born on February 20, 2003, in the United States. As of 2021, Rodrigo released her debut song with Geffen and Interscope Records, “Driver’s License.”

The songs “Good 4 U” and “Deja Vu,” respectively, were released in the following weeks.

For 2021 and 2022, she was chosen Woman of the Year by Billboard and Entertainer of the Year by Time magazines, respectively.

Originally titled “Paige and Frankie”, the Bizaardvark series cast her to play both characters. “Driver’s License,” her debut, was released in January 2021.

An adaptation of the American Girl books was used as a basis for the story.

Bizaardvark starred them as its two main protagonists.

Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok are just a few of Olivia Rodrigo’s social media sites. She has a lot of fans and followers on social media platforms.

How much does Olivia Rodrigo earn?

However, it’s just a guess of how much Olivia Rodrigo makes each year. Many people have been checking out Olivia Rodrigo’s YouTube channel recently, with 88.3 million views per month and 2.94 million views per day.

According to Olivia Rodrigo’s salary, it’s $353.18 thousand a month, which works out to an annual income of $5.3 million, It’s not uncommon for YouTube channels to gain more money from their videos than $7 per thousand views.

If Olivia Rodrigo earns more than the average American, a year’s worth of commercials might bring home $9.54 million. When it comes to making money on YouTube, it’s not uncommon for people to have many income streams.

Net Worth $21.19 million Date Of Birth February 20, 2003(19 years old) Gender Female Height 5 ft 4 in (1.65m) Weight 55 Kg Profession American singer-songwriter, Actress Nationality United States Of America

Olivia Rodrigo’s Age And Early Life:

Olivia Isabel Rodrigo was born in Murrieta, California, where she grew up. Her birthplace is Rancho Springs Medical Center. They were in Temecula when she was born because Jennifer and Chris Rodrigo lived there at the time of her birth.

Her father was born in the Philippines. As a youngster from the Philippines, he arrived in the US, and Rodrigo’s great-Filipino grandfather’s traditions and food are still alive today. Rodrigo began acting and singing lessons for the first time about six years ago.

She left Murrieta behind when she arrived in Los Angeles.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Net Worth:

Olivia Rodrigo’s net worth is estimated at $21.19 million. In addition, some people believe that Olivia Rodrigo’s net worth is higher than what is commonly reported.

According to specific reports, the net worth of Olivia Rodrigo is estimated to be close to $29.67 million when additional sources of income for a YouTube channel are taken into consideration.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Boyfriend:

Due to a song she sang, fans of High School Musical: The Series assumed she was dating her co-star, Joshua Bassett.

A 24-year-old producer sees the singer, who was 18 years old at that time, and they’ve been dating since June. Her boyfriend took her to see the premiere of Space Jam 2 with her friend Faze.

On July 10-11, the two exchanged kisses for the first time. A well-known family in Illinois, Olivia Rodrigo is the daughter of Olivia Rodriguez.

driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) is out march 25th on @disneyplus!!! 🚙💞 pic.twitter.com/4rtg4Uz7oe — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) March 17, 2022

Many people believe that she is from the United States and a practicing Christian.

Her mother’s name is Sophia Rodrigo, and she is a receptionist at a private hospital of German and Irish descent. Ronald Rodrigo is her father, a doctor of Filipino descent and background.