Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Fans With Cover Of ‘Torn’ In Manchester!

Olivia Rodrigo, who is 19 years old, popped up at Bunny Jackson’s Dive Bar in Manchester, England on Sunday, where the drinking age was 18, and got up on stage to perform a cover of Natalie Imbruglia’s 1997, and hit song, Torn.

A Twitter user shared a recording from the impromptu show and added the caption which included why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course, you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bad Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before their 3rd set.

On Sunday night Olivia Rodrigo had prepared a surprise for fans at a dive bar in Manchester, U.K.

The musician had performed at the city’s Apollo as part of her “Sour” tour before she was heading to Bunny Jackson’s, known for their chicken wings and cocktails, to belt out a ’90s classic.

Rodrigo was said to ask the band at the venue if she could play a song before singing Natalie Imbruglia’s 1997 hit “Torn” or not. But after that Olivia Rodrigo stunned and made her fans happier with her outstanding surprise performance of Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” at a Manchester bar.

The “Drivers License” singer is currently enjoying and having on the last leg of her North American and European tour for her debut album, Sour.

After her show at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on Sunday night which had been done on 3 July, Rodrigo and a few members of her live band stopped by a local bar which was being called by Bunny Jacksons to perform a rendition of the hit 1997 song “Torn”.

Fans on Twitter have posted so much footage of Rodrigo’s impromptu appearance, with many sharing their astonishment, and all the fans were looking so happy to listen to that song.

Olivia Rodrigo has mentioned that This is so random. One of her fans has written that aka the biggest pop star of the year, singing a 1990s song at a bar in Manchester.

Rodrigo was wearing an oversized T-shirt and a plaid skirt while she performed on the stage to the audience who were very surprised to see her like this.

The High School Musical, The Musical, The Series star performed three sold-out shows in the U.K. last week as a part of the European leg of her beautiful and sour tour. On Monday night She was scheduled to be at the O2 Academy Birmingham, which was followed by two shows at the Eventim Apollo in London on July 6 and 7.

Last Saturday, June. 25, the “Drivers License” singer has also taken the stage at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival with her guest star Lily Allen and led chants of “We hate you!” which was actually aimed toward the justices of the Supreme Court to Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh over their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Rodrigo told the crowd that she was devastated and terrified.

She has mentioned that the Guardian has reported that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this.

