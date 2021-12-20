The number of Omicron infections is seen to be doubling every two to four days and this alarming rate of spread is a big cause of concern for the leading bodies of America. Although hospitalization cases have dropped since last year, the number of infected ones is breaking records. The new strain has been time and again tagged as milder, but research still lacks data to confirm the inference.

Omicron Cases Increase In Leaps And Bounds Throughout US

According to Dr. Francis Collins, Director of National Institutes of Health, it is only vaccination and boosters that can confer some sort of protection against unknown danger. So far, data proves that it is highly contagious, but we still don’t know about its severity.

It might be the action of the doses that are making the virus weak or the virus itself is weaker. But till we get some clue, we need to protect ourselves through immunizations. Recent blood tests against Omicron reported the inefficiency of two doses of the vaccines, but a third booster dose is said to restore immunity levels.

Recently, the CDC’s decision of holding back the Johnson&Johnson vaccine as of now and only concentrating on Pfizer and Moderna has also caused a stir. Dr. Collins is pressing people to go for mRNA vaccines instead of the J&J vaccines for the updates in its clotting issues. He has also stated that a mixing of the vaccines will not pose any risk and that if any person has received a J&J vaccine earlier, should get a second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna to prevent any further complication as confirmed by laboratory tests.

As per CDC data, there has been a 22% increase in the vaccination rates since last month and with this pace, at least half of the adult population is supposed to get their vaccines in almost two months’ time.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of CDC has said that the speed at which the virus is spreading, is soon going to top the charts for being the most dominant strain in the US. Many children who have been attending the schools since September have incurred the disease.

As a result, many have been quarantined and are missing out on their attendance. However, she is hopeful of the new “test to stay” strategy for children that do not require pupils to stay away from school. Many schools in the districts of Lake County, Illinois, and Los Angeles have supported CDC in this encouraging public health program. Even Pfizer is waiting for authorization from the FDA for a third dose that needs to be administered two months after the second to keep the children as safe as possible.

Covid-19 cases have seen a leap by 154% in less than just a week in New York. A record of 21,027 cases per day has been reported which is more than January’s 19,942 cases. The hospitalization numbers have remained at 3,839 as against 8,088 cases reported in January.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is apprehended that New York is going to face a rough winter and hence, getting the shots is the most important step right now besides using masks. The cases are said to have tripled in the last month and that the numbers are doubling every four days.

Biden and health officials under his administration in spite of the present scenario are trying to give a promising lookout by stating that they at least now have some weapons to fight against the virus. They have the vaccines and also some medications to ward off the unknown threat. Molnupiravir, an anti-viral drug from Merck, is said to reduce the risks of hospitalizations for unvaccinated people by 30% according to the data from a clinical trial. It showed a 6.8% rate against the 9.7% and one death in the placebo group.

Americans are fighting a war with the unknown with a few weapons though they are hopeful about winning it. With the vaccinations and boosters around that have proved their efficiencies so far, Americans have something to hope for. It is the unvaccinated lot that needs to be boosted.