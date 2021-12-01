The booster shots, earlier allowed for older adults have now been authorized for everyone over the age of 18 as well. With the new variant, Omicron now surging in different parts of the world CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) has asked anyone who has completed the waiting period after their 2nd dosage should go for booster shots as soon as possible.

Omicron Coronavirus, CDC Recommends Booster Shots For Future

CDC has also stated that people can mix-match their vaccines as well and there is no medical issues associated with it.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky the CDC Director stated that getting vaccinated will give people a better chance of staying away from hospitals and will also boost their immunity which is of prime importance during the winter season.

However, Walensky stated that they still don’t know much about the new variant and researchers are still working on it.

WHO has applauded South Africa for declaring the variant. WHO has asked all nations to share their data regarding the coronavirus as communication would be of utmost importance during this troubled time. WHO has also categorized the new variant as a potential risk.

As of now researchers have identified that the new variant can transmit much faster than the Delta variant as well. It has been observed that the time period required by the delta variant to spread in an area is 4 times less compared to the Omicron variant.

Many of the researchers are trying to figure out if the new variant can be blocked by the vaccine or not. Omicron has 50 mutations which make it hard to test.

Researchers need to test against each mutation and see the results which is why it will take one week for the results to be out. Out of the 50 mutations, some of them are not harmful while some are classified as potentially risky.

On the other side, US is seeing more kids turn up for vaccination which is a good thing. CDC stated that the child vaccination rate surpasses that of adults by thrice.

Doctors and health care professionals believe that the seminars and the Q&A sessions conducted helped in this cause. Pfizer has stated that they have produced a separate vial for the kid’s vaccine so that it is not mistaken for the adults vaccine. Kids require one-third of the vaccine as compared to adults.

Earlier many of the parents had doubts regarding the vaccine whether it would cause some side effects or not. One of the most famous rumors which were doing rounds was that if the child is given the vaccine, they will become infertile which had caused many parents to worry.

However, many of the researchers and doctors came forward and informed that this is wrong and there is no such evidence seen anywhere around the world. Furthermore, the same vaccine is given to adults and no such issue has been observed in them for a year and the birth rate all around the world has not declined in the same duration.

Many of the employers and companies are giving a day off for their employees to take their kids to get vaccinated and will be paid as well. This comes as a relief to many of the employees and President Joe Biden applauded personally for this step.

America has stated that they will be providing news about the new variant as and when they get it from the researchers. No new vaccine has been stated for the new variant and people have been asked to stay put and not cause panic.