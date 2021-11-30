As a result of concerns about the “heavily altered” COVID-19 omicron strain, the United States will begin barring travel from South Africa and seven other countries on Monday.

Omicron Covid Variant Makes Travel Impossible For Eight Nations In Africa

According to Dr. Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Biden administration would limit travel from numerous African nations after discovering B.1.1.529, which looks highly infectious among youngsters.

On Monday, September 27, 2021, in Washington, DC, Vice President Joe Biden will get a COVID-19 booster injection during a function in the South Court Auditorium of the White House. President Biden has vowed to do all in his power to protect the public and fight the pandemic. He urged Americans to continue receiving their vaccines.

There is no way to put an end to this pandemic without providing widespread access to vaccines, as Vice President Joe Biden said after the release of the new variant. Because of this, he calls on the government meeting at the Globe Trade Organization ministerial summit next week to waive intellectual property rights for COVID vaccines so that these vaccines may be produced worldwide.

There will be no limits on international travel for US citizens or lawful permanent residents; nevertheless, all passengers from outside the United States must be tested for HIV positivity before departure.

At an emergency meeting, WHO’s Technical Advisory Group officials on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution recognized the strain as “omicron.” No proof has been found, according to Fauci, that the omicron form has made its way to the United States.

On November 24, 2021, South Africa reported the B.1.1.529 variant to the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the World Health Organization’s epidemiological analysis, the most recent surge in reported cases in South Africa was dominated by the delta variant.

“The number of infections has increased significantly in recent weeks, which correlates with the discovery of B.1.1.529. B.1.1.529 was confirmed in a specimen collected on November 9, 2021, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “

The omicron form also has several modifications that the FDA deems “some of which is concerning.” Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi have all detected the variant.

If additional findings are discovered, the WHO says it would share them with member nations and members of the public, and the panel has agreed to continue its investigation.

All of these countries and many others will implement travel restrictions on the same day as the United States does. The European Commission recommended that countries place an “emergency brake” on travel from southern Africa after the discovery of a new coronavirus strain.

According to reports from Bloomberg, this is a “knee-jerk” response, according to South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla.

Phaahla said that many of the country’s travel restrictions violate international standards and conventions. According to Phaahla, foreign governments are looking for an easy way to blame South Africa if you reveal what you’ve uncovered.