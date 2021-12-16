It had been earlier identified that Omicron had much more high transmissibility rate as compared to delta variant as well. Within weeks the new variant – Omicron spread in more than 30 states in US and now as per reports from CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Omicron makes up 3% of all the covid cases.

Omicron Going To Be The Next Dominant Variant?

One can imagine the speed at which the new variant transmits as one week earlier Omicron only made up to 1% of all the cases. UK is being hit the hard with the new variant as the government has declared a level 4 threat.

The first case of Omicron was seen in US was at California wherein the person landed at San Francisco from South Africa, however CDC stated that they saw another case prior to this on Nov 15 in a person who had no travel history. Therefore, the health care authorities are not sure how the virus came into the country, is it from outside from one of the travellers and then spread to this person or it mutated here within a person.

Symptoms of Omicron include tiredness, irregular cough and congestion. No deaths has been reported in US from Omicron as of now. As per the report 79% of the people who were infected from Omicron were fully vaccinated without the booster shots and is much more common in the age gap of 18 to 39. 33% of the cases of Omicron detected in US were from people who travelled abroad at least 14 days before their symptoms appeared.

UK witnessed its first death from Omicron on Monday where in Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged all the eligible people to get their booster shots as quickly as possible. Health care experts are still trying to determine if Omicron would be as dangerous as delta because as of now only mild symptoms are being seen in people even though it spreads much faster. Sajid Javid the Health Secretary of UK had stated that the country would be seeing more than 1 million cases of Omicron by the year end looking at its transmissibility rate.

Dr Rochelle Walensky the director of CDC stated that US is not seeing such rapid developments as UK and contact tracing is still being done on all the confirmed patients in an attempt to slow it down. Dr Michael Osterholm from University of Minnesota stated that Omicron will become a dominant variant in the coming weeks even in US as well.

US is now seeing 120,000 cases every day and 66,000 people are being hospitalized every day as well. The death rate is near 1,000 deaths per day. The all time high hospitalization case of US is 100,000 cases per day and experts believe this wave wont reach that level but many of the smaller states have reached their all time high.

Among all the hospitalization cases 25% are kids under the age of 18 even though they make up only 22% of the total population. Researchers and doctors have asked parents to get their kids vaccinated much faster due to this.

US has still travel restrictions for all international flyers and will continue to do so until end of year. Smaller states like Maryland and Ohio are seeing hospitals being over run and a shortage of ICU beds. Federal government had earlier deployed extra personnel`s to these states in an attempt to control the situation.

Biden administration stated that apart from vaccination they are now looking to acquire the anti-viral pill which is made by Pfizer and Merck.