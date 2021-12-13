Omicron Updates: The New Strain Seems To Have Visited Us Much Earlier

The latest revelation about the new strain’s unnoticed arrival has surprised the CDC. Of what was thought to be the first of a kind case reported on the first day of December, Omicron seemed to have shocked the world by giving some new facts. The mutated variant had already entered the ring while we were still busy with the older Delta strain.

California had reported its new case on the 1st of December, which was to date believed to be the first one. However, lately, CDC has come up with new data that an international traveler who traveled from South Africa to San Francisco on the 22nd of November started showing symptoms three days later and was reported positive on the 29th.

Although the symptoms like runny nose, congestion, cough, and fatigue as reported are mild enough to be treated, the new variant has already made its presence without anybody’s notice.

The CDC reports that in every 22 states, at least one Omicron infection is been found, which is indicating a rapid rate of transmission amongst the communities. Of all the Omicron cases reported about 58% of them to belong to the age group of 18 to 39. 79% of them were fully vaccinated before contracting the infections again, fourteen people had their boosters and six amongst the patients had already been infected previously by the virus and recovered. Mostly, it is seen that after a span of just 14 days of their vaccination schedules, the people are getting infected anew.

The blame goes on international as well as domestic travels, large public gatherings, and crowds. The CDC has reported that of the 43% Omicron cases, 33% can be attributed to international travels. Although CDC said that no severity like death was reported so far from the new cases, still the transmissibility of the highly mutated strain is still under question. Vaccines are helpful, but to what extent, that only time can tell.

The CDC in its weekly report of Morbidity and Mortality has said, that it is good that the symptoms are milder in vaccinated individuals or those who have had their infections already, but we should also remember that the virus needs an incubation time before showing its effects fully. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical Advisor has also said that the data might be quite promising right now, but we cannot still draw an ending line here. The UK health officials are worried about the rate at which the infections are plummeting and are anticipating a 1 million mark by the end of the year.

Genetic mutations can be wild and without thorough research, it is impossible to draw any conclusion about the nature of the variant. Till now, the milder symptoms and no fatalities can prove that it is a weaker strain. But this is probably true only for the vaccinated lot. Many serious cases have also been reported where people are unvaccinated. Again, people with booster doses have even contracted the infections. So basically, it is very early to conclude about the nature of the mutant virus. As WHO reflected, that it could even prove to be a more contagious strain than Delta.

From behind so many unanswered questions, the new variant has already made a sneak peek and this possibly gives us the message that there are still many loopholes that need to be sewn to protect the world from what might be the emergence of another pandemic.