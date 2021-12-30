According to the health authorities of the United States of America, as many as half of the total hospital admissions are children in the age group of below five years. This age group is not yet eligible for Covid 19 vaccination, according to the health department.

Hospitalization Rates For Children Are Four Times Higher Than In The US

As there was an announcement from The White House on Sunday, the 26th of December 2021, assuring that the current crisis of shortage of Covid 19 testing kits will be resolved as soon as possible

The New York State Department of Health also issued a warning that cases of the new variant of the Coronavirus, Omicron are on the rise and there has been a rise in the number of hospitalized children infected with the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.

In a statement released on Friday, the 24th of December 2021, The New York State Department of Health has issued a warning about the growing figures of pediatric hospitalizations amongst children infected with the new variant of the Covid 19 virus, Omicron.

According to the statement released by the health department of the country, there had been a four-fold rise in hospital admissions amongst children infected with Coronavirus in the age group of eighteen and below starting from the week beginning 5th of December 2021 until the ongoing week in New York City alone and more than fifty percent of these hospital admissions are children under the age group of five years, who are not yet eligible for Covid 19 vaccinations.

As per the latest figures released by the Johns Hopkins University, there has been a steady spike in the rate of the new variant of Coronavirus, Omicron infections in the United States of America over the past one week, with an average of as many as one lakh ninety thousands new cases of Coronavirus infections being recorded every day. This figure was only of the cases that were recorded and the real numbers might be even more than these.

With the spike in the infection rates of the new variant of the Covid 19 virus, Omicron, combined with the onset of the Christmas and New Year eve holiday season, which, by default, involves more people traveling as well as an increase in the family get-togethers, many locations have been experiencing a shortage of Covid 19 testing kits due to a sudden spike in its demand and shortage of the supply.

Anthony Fauci, United States of America’s top pandemic advisor, has acknowledged the Coronavirus testing kit shortage problem and promised on Sunday, the 26th of December 2021, that more testing kits will be made available to all Americans from next month onwards.

Anthony Fauci told in his statement to ABC News that while there is likely to be a shortage of Covid 19 testing kits for a lot of Americans who want to get tested until we get to January 2022, they are doing everything in their power to address this concern which is expected to get sorted very soon.

On Tuesday, United States of America President Joe Biden announced a list of measures that were being taken as the country prepares its battle against the latest surge in Covid 19 cases, which includes shipping of almost half-billion Covid 19 home testing kits to counter the testing shortage owing to the spike in demand due to the Christmas and holiday season.

However, The White House, whose primary strategy thus far to counter Coronavirus infections has been focused on vaccinations, is facing a lot of backlash as the testing crunch is likely to continue until next month.