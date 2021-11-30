Covid 19 virus is well known for mutating and making new variants. The latest variant – Omicron which was earlier detected in South Africa has been termed as more dangerous and has more transmissibility rate as compared to the Delta variant as well. Researchers and scientists all over the world are now trying to see if the existing vaccines are effective against the Omicron variant or not.

Omicron Vaccine Soon To Be Made Says Moderna

Many people are asking for booster shots so as to protect themselves against the new variant. To this frenzy, Moderna`s CEO Paul Burton stated that first, the researchers need to identify if the vaccines are effective or not. If not then a new vaccine can be created by learning about all the mutations of this new variant.

He further stated that if the new vaccine is needed it will be only possible by Early 2022 as they need to mass-produce the same. Earlier last week WHO (World Health Organisation) has stated that the new variant is of potential risk and needs to be evaluated carefully. Burton also stated that the current vaccine if taken recently can provide immunity against the new variant however if you had taken the vaccine 6 months ago then it is better to get a booster shot so as to strengthen your immunity.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee the South African doctor who first saw the new variant in a patient explains the symptoms like headache and body pains. He also stated that the new variant could be developed due to one main reason which is the coronavirus might have entered a patient’s body and was not removed from the body quickly. This must have given the virus a good amount of time to progress and grow and mutate itself as well. The Omicron variant is said to have mutations of alpha, beta, and delta variants.

Alpha and Beta variants disappeared quickly while the delta is known for fast transmissibility however in Omicron this function is heightened and the rate of transmission is much higher than Delta. Coetzee stated that more research needs to be done on this variant as it has more than 50 mutations. It has been observed that some of the mutations are not harmful however some pose a threat for humans and researchers are still trying to figure out if the vaccine will be effective against those mutations.

Following this Pfizer and Moderna has stated that they will increase the production of vaccine from December to meet the market demands. The US has banned flights from South Africa and a few other African nations to which the South African foreign minister stated that this is a rushed decision. He also stated that the variant was seen in just one province of Gauteng and not any other place. However, US and UK stated that they would lower the travel restrictions once the researchers find more information about the new variant.

WHO has asked all the nations to provide their research and solutions if any for the new variant. WHO also praised the South African government for disclosing the latest variant as fast as possible stating the communication is key during such a phase and countries should not shut out any information they have regarding the coronavirus.

People are now showing more interest in getting their vaccination which is a positive sign as the US government said they will be trying to achieve a 70% fully vaccinated crowd by the end of the year. US government also stated that they will be helping in the global vaccination drive.