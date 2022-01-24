The pediatrics in the United States are regularly raising the concern over the rising cases amongst the kids especially kids below 5 years.

The Omicron Variant Has Been Targeting Kids Below 5 Years In The US

In the United States, everyone who is of 5 years and above is eligible to receive the initial two doses of the covid 19 vaccine in the country. The vaccine helps in enhancing the immune system and generates more antibodies which help in fighting against the omicron variant of coronavirus.

A few studies have been conducted by medical researchers and scientists in the US regarding the use of vaccines for kids between 2-4 ages.

The clinical trials were conducted in the month of December 2021, but the results were not satisfactory as the vaccines were not able to generate enough antibodies that can help in reducing the infection caused by the covid 19 virus.

In the month of January 2022, a new study revealed by some of the medical experts that there are high chances that kids between 2-4 will be offered 3 doses of the covid 19 vaccine.

The omicron variant is highly contagious and has been targeting kids and younger teens more and keeping in mind the same concern, The US Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of booster shots of Pfizer for adolescents of 12-17 years old.

Also, Dr. Anthony Fauci who is the head of the medical advising committee of the US Federal Government the rising cases amongst the kids will further rise, which he announced during the White House Press briefing this week

It has been found that the country has witnessed more than a 75 percent rise in the cases amongst kids below 5 years, when compared with the data available from the last week of December 2021. Around 580,000 cases were found in the nation and they are further rising because of the omicron variant.

According to the reports, the Vaccine developer company, Pfizer has been continuously working on developing an effective and efficient vaccine for kids between 2-4 years old after not finding enough better results from the previous trials. Now the new data might be available during the month of March 2022.

The White House Administration has directed all the states and medical authorities in the country to focus more on the health of kids below 5 years. The states need to encourage more and more parents to allow their eligible kids to receive the vaccination at the earliest because of the rising access and hospital admissions.

Many parents are arguing that we have already passed 2 years of the pandemic and still we are not able to develop any vaccine for the kids below 5 years and how come we will save our kids? Parents are now demanding vaccines at the earliest.