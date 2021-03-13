One In Ten Americans Is Fully Vaccinated!

One year passed after the World Health Organization declared COVID 19 a pandemic. Within this one year and three months, one in every ten Americans is fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that almost 33.9 million Americans had received either the first dose or the two doses.

According to a vaccine expert, the number of virus infections is coming down. And the days are becoming warmer and longer. This may create a situation where people stay away from getting the shots.

According to another health professional, the virus is deceiving people. By the summer, the number of infections will come down. And people will think that they are great.

If the country is unable to offer immunity to 80% of its people through vaccination, a surge may happen at any time. That may not be that serious if more than 250000000 people are vaccinated. But people losing interest in vaccination is a concern.

If 80% of the people are vaccinated next winter, the country may not see a surge in the number of COVID 19 infections. Instead, it will see a bump. But that depends on the speed of the vaccination drive.

The news came ahead of President Biden’s speech on Thursday about the COVID 19 and the days ahead. He said that he would direct all States to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults (those above 18 years of age) by May 1st.

Preliminary research from the CDC shows that 2020 had been the deadliest year for the country, at least from 1900. This happened mainly due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The agency revealed the information in an email that 2020 was the deadliest year in the country’s recorded history in the matter of the total number of deaths. There was also a 15% rise here due to COVID 19.

The agency is preparing a report on the future. But the primary data, the basis of the report, is already there on its website, CDC said in the email.

The available information shows that in 2020 alone, 3,362,151 Americans died due to numerous reasons. 378,292 among them happened because of COVID 19. The country’s population is almost 330000000. Over 3.3 million deaths indicate that 1% of the country’s population.

The number of deaths in 2020 was 18% higher than that of recent years. In all, 2020 has been the deadliest in the recorded history and perhaps the highest since the country came into existence, said an expert. But one has to take into account the growth of the population and its aging.

Over 29000000 instances of the coronavirus and 530,000 deaths were reported in the US from February 11th, 2020. It plunged the country into a deep crisis of grief and suffering.

Several instances of community transmissions forced all States to impose safety restrictions. Some of them even declared curfews so as to slow the pandemic. The surge of patients sent the healthcare sector into a crisis.

At the end of this fight, the US is desperate, isolated and tired.

The losses were too many; family gatherings that did not happen lost opportunities and missed milestones.

On this day in 2020, CDC had told during a Congressional hearing that things would be worse before they get better. But it never meant it would be 500000.

Today, the country is at a turning point. The number of coronavirus infections stood still for some time. Afterward, it started declining. The average number of deaths, too, is on the decline.

The trends show that the country is moving in the right direction. But the number of hospitalizations and deaths is still high. This is a reminder that people should remain alert as health professionals speed up the vaccination drive.