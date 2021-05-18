Recent research by the University of Bristol shows that during this Covid-19 Covid pandemic the gamblers were gambling more online, and that to be six times more. It’s reported that in the UK the regular gamblers, especially males have gotten more into online gambling during the lockdown than before covid situations.

Online Gambling Rises During Covid -19 Pandemic

Due to lockdown and quarantine system covid, the gamblers can’t gamble regularly as all the betting shops, casinos, pubs were closed, but still, there are some ways where they get to gamble like gambling online which includes, poker, casino games, and bingo. This area attracted gamblers six times more than the regular ones.

And one who gambles occasionally now after getting into online gambling is now betting regularly, those who were financially affected before the pandemic are now quite rich after online gambling.

The lead author Professor Alan Emond, of the University of Bristol Medical School, said about the study, this study gives real-time information about the attitude and behavior of gambling people were affected by the lockdown, as people stuck inside their house and cut off by the social activities.

The betting and gambling forms are restricted both online and offline but, during this pandemic, a small percentage of gamblers were able to gamble a lot. To know more about it, a study was done by the Avon longitudinal study of parents and children based on a comparison between the two-year questionnaires with the same questions and given to the same age group ( above 28).

As a result around 2600 filled the forms and the percentage of men is 3 times more than women in case of gambling regularly and also drinking more than regularly. The majority of 70% of respondents are women so, in reality, the trends are much greater than the reports.

The link between drinking and regular gamblers is very strong because both are addictive which eventually leads to health problems and also cuts off from society, says Emond. The people have a wide range of online gambling and betting sites due to which they caught into this. So there should be some measures to be taken in the public interest.

From research done on much evidence and a YouGovcovid tracker study, it says that during this lockdown the gamblers found many different alternatives online. They found from the data from the Gambling Commission in the UK, it’s shown during lockdown their revenues increased on exports.

An online expert in advertising and also the co-author Agnes Nairn, Professor of Marketing the results of this study is quite shocking as the whole world shifted online mode the gambling habits also shifted online which results in addiction with it not only adults but also now teens are falling into the trap of many online betting sites.

This gives an important sign to regulate and make policies before things get out of the hands. The online betting groups and sites tempt the preg with exciting offers and advertising. So strict regulations should be made to control this online betting virus. Alison Clare, the director of Research, Information, and Knowledge at the GambleAware said gambling becomes an important part of their lives ( teens and young people) and the report during covid on gambling states that habits of gamblers are getting worse.

GambleAware takes the initiative to ensure that those who are affected by gambling habits should get the advice and information. They are not alone in this business; many NGOs and National health services have also come forward to help the needy and to spread awareness.