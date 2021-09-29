In a recent article published in the Journal of the American Heart Association on Sept 24th, it has been observed that women are more likely to donate their organs to family members or to strangers than men.

It is also stated in the article that communication among the family members should be more open about organ donation so that in time of need there is a diverse pool of organs available and one need not look around.

The Number Of Organ Donors Is Most Likely To Be Women

Dr. Khadijah Breathett who is a cardiologist and assistant professor at the University of Arizona stated that these communications are important and with covid 19 many people have started valuing their life and their loved ones and are coming more forward with organ donation.

Dr. Breathett says that just listing as an organ donor on the driver`s license won’t be enough as the family might not know about your wishes and the individual should register at the state’s organ donor registry and inform their family and let them know about the documents as well.

The lack of organ donors is a major concern in the US, as of 24th Sept around 1,06,000 people are on the US transplant list waiting for an organ. It has been found that 17 people die every day waiting for an organ which is a right fit for them. Roughly every 9 mins one person gets added to the list.

In a recent study, it has been found that 90% of the people support organ donation however only 50% are registered as organ donors.

In the study to see if men or women donate their organ, it has been found that the reason for donation among both of them are same that they want to help someone have a better life. Many of them had some personal experience with themselves or with some of their family members which made them take this decision.

It is said that only 50% of people donate organs as many of the people are not aware of the process to go through for organ donation, while some fear medical mistrust. 20% of people have their religious reasons for not going through and 19 % want their body to be intact even after burial.

Roughly 40% of the people said that if they get the right information and the procedure, they might be willing to list their organs for donation.

The US government is now planning on starting various campaigns about the importance of organ donations and also help people understand the procedure that is to be followed to list themselves in the program.

Many of the health care experts say that this should be first taught to young adults who can also teach this to older people and young kids as well. The most participation is expected from the young adults as they have would have a better idea on how to deal with certain stuff during this.

It has been found that only 58% of the total population of the people in Nebraska have been registered for organ donation which is the lowest in the whole country.

The main purpose of the campaign is to make people understand that there is no age bar for organ donation, many of the old people don’t go for it as they think their organs won’t be useful since they are old but that is not the case.

Only a select few medical conditions disqualify a person from becoming an organ donor and this can be found on many of the websites and other places while registering as well.