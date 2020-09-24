A group of pediatric infectious disease specialists is pressing for vaccine trials for infants and kids. The U.S. is surpassing 200,000 deaths due to Covid-19 the pandemic has hit the nation to the core. In the U.S., there are three large-scale vaccine trials for adults. Still, none have started for children. Eight doctors said in a commentary published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases medical journal on Friday that now it is time to focus on the vaccine for kids too.

While things are moving at an incredible pace for Covid-19 vaccines for adults and older adults, we have not yet made inroads to begin pediatric trials, said Dr Buddy Creech, a Vanderbilt University pediatric infectious disease specialist and one of the commentary’s writers. Instead of waiting to see if we have an appropriate adult vaccine, let’s start the work of at least testing the vaccines in teenagers and ever-decreasing ages so that we have a clear bead on the dosing, the dosing schedule, and the possible efficacy of that type of vaccine, Creech said. This is just a call to tell.

In the last phase of its vaccine trials, Pfizer is currently working on a new pediatric research strategy with regulators; a company spokesperson told CNN. Moderna, another Phase 3 vaccine company in the U.S., plans to launch pediatric trials subject to regulatory approval shortly, a spokesperson said in a CNN statement. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 6.89 million Americans have been infected, and at least 200,710 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. According to three sources familiar with the situation, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering new guidelines for the emergency authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine that would drive authorization past Election Day.

The sources identified two separate scenarios the FDA is reviewing before an emergency use authorization for its vaccine can be issued to a pharmacy company. Either way, before a business gets a EUA, it’s going to be Thanksgiving at the earliest, or emergency usage authorization, the first source said. One source said the FDA is likely to ask vaccine manufacturers to wait two months before applying for authorization after providing their second doses of the vaccine to all their study participants in Phase 3 trials. A second source, a senior administration official, said the agency would ask companies to wait 60 days until the vaccine can be approved after giving half of their trial participants their second dose.

The step is intended to monitor the vaccine’s safety, even though the trial has already decided the effectiveness of the vaccine. Dr Ashish Jha told the U.S. Joint Economic Committee on Tuesday that the country should have strong data on the safety and efficacy sometime in November, adding that he thinks there will be a vaccine before the end of the year. Jha, dean of the public health school of Brown University, said he was immensely supportive of Operation Warp Pace, the efforts of the White House to speed up vaccine development and Covid-19 treatments.

I think that’s the best thing to do because we won’t hesitate to have proof of protection and effectiveness, Jha said. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll showed that more than half of respondents — 54 per cent — said that if it was available for free before the presidential election on November 3, they would not get the vaccine. Sixty per cent of Republicans and 56 per cent of independents said they would not, along party lines. Half the Democrats have said they will. Dr Anthony Fauci said that the present divided state of the world is one of the items that get in the way of simple and consistent messaging when it comes to Covid-19 in the U.S., the current divided state of the world. The country’s leading infectious disease expert said Monday night on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah that we are in such a divided situation in society that it appears to get politicized.

Fauci said it’s almost one hand against the other. The U.S. is now months deep into navigating the Covid-19 pandemic. Some safety steps, including face masks, remain points of contention. It’s a political statement that people take sides, like wearing a mask or not. That’s unfortunate, totally unfortunate because this is a strictly public health issue. It should not be one against another. But this week, even Americans who want to follow Covid-19 experts’ advice ran into a muddied letter. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines to suggest that Covid-19 can spread through the air, but days later, suddenly reverted to the guidelines posted months ago — saying that the virus is believed to spread mainly between people in close contact andthrough respiratory contact.

The U.S. is moving into what CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield predicted may be one of the most daunting periods in American public health with fall rolling in. This week, one analyst told CNN that the next few months could make for an apocalyptic crash. It’s because we’re pushing schools to reopen in high-transmission areas, according to Dr Peter Hotez, dean of Baylor College of Medicine’s National School of Tropical Medicine. We’re forcing the reopening of schools, and we don’t have national leadership, asking people to wear masks, social distance, and do all the stuff we need to do. Another surge in cases could be seen in the U.S. That surge could come on top of the flu season, which health officials have cautioned could exacerbate things — significantly. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, at least 24 states are now reporting an increase in new cases compared with the previous week, many of them throughout the heartland of America and the Midwest.

Dr Jeanne Marrazzo, a specialist in infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, says many factors may increase numbers, including the exhaustion of pandemic-like situations by the public. Among younger students, infections have also risen — and those around them. In Texas, since the new academic year started, there have been more than 4,500 positive cases of Covid-19 among students and staff in-state public schools, according to data from the Texas Education Department. Of those cases, more than 2,300 are teachers. As many of the state’s public schools have opened in Florida, the number of children under 18 who have contracted the virus has jumped 26 per cent. Experts are still researching the role of children in virus transmission. Still, several studies have shown that they can transmit the virus too, sometimes just as much as adults.