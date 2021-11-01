Millions of parents in the US are eagerly waiting for the emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged 5-11, although most of them are on a wait-and-watch mode.

The authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine is a highly anticipated event in certain sections of society. But according to a survey, 68% of parents would not vaccinate their children.

Only 27% Parents Are Ready To Vaccinate Their Children

They prefer to wait and watch. 30% of them say that they will not go for a vaccine for their children. 5% say that they will do it only when it becomes a must.

The number of parents eagerly waiting for the vaccine accounts for only 27%.

According to CDC, COVID 19 has infected 42% of the children aged 5-11 in the country till June. The number of hospitalizations among them was over 8,300.

Concerns, largely unjustifiable, control the attitude of parents towards vaccination. According to some, it will affect the fertility of their children in the long run. Some are concerned about its long-term side effects in children.

All these are social media-fed, point out experts. CDC says that there is no evidence to suggest that vaccines affect fertility.

Parents should examine science-based evidence before making a decision. Concerns about fertility are baseless.

Here is everything else you should know about Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged 5-11:

The Biden administration has bought sufficient number of doses of Pfizer’s COVID 19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 to inoculate more than 28000000 kids in that age-group in the country. And the basis of distribution to States is the number of vaccine-eligible children there. The White House has not yet released the details of vaccine-distribution. But Biden administration, according to reports, will collaborate with every entity involved in the process during the rollout. No information is available about vaccination sites. But health officials are prepared to give you a surprise. Vaccines will be delivered in the settings familiar to parents and those they trust. Storage requirements for vaccines for children differ from those of adults. This may limit the number of clinics that can administer the shots. Pfizer has slashed the doses being administered to children. It is the one-third of what is given to teens and adults. The vaccines are completely safe. FDA will continue monitoring its side effects even after authorizing it. The FDA and CDC are yet to take a final decision in this regard.

The Biden administration has kept the pediatric shots in orange-colored caps so as to differentiate them from those for the adults. Besides, Pfizer has supplied them in smaller vials and smaller cartons. This ensures ease of storage and administration.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has modified its guidelines for doctors accordingly.

Given below are the answers to your most pressing questions in this regard:

How do vaccines work?

Vaccines teach your immune system to fight off a particular germ. When that bacteria or virus attacks your body later, your immune system will know how to defend it.

Why should I inoculate my children?

Vaccines are there to protect you. As you know, a vaccine against measles has saved millions of lives all these years. Vaccines protect your child from diseases that may become fatal if not prevented.

(C) What if I let my child have COVID 19 and acquire natural immunity?

COVID 19 generally does not make children severely ill, but scientists are yet to determine how long natural immunity lasts. Vaccine-induced immunity lasts long, data shows. Go for it.

Vaccinate your child against COVID 19 at the earliest available opportunity. It is the only way out of this pandemic.