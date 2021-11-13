There is a third factor that determines your views on vaccinations, in addition to where you live and which political party you support: your money. Polling more than 2,000 parents, the wealthier parents are more likely to vaccinate their children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Parents’ Incomes May Influence Their Decision To Vaccinate Their Children

They began vaccinating kids between the ages of 2 and 5 last week. On Wednesday, officials at the White House said nearly 900,000 children aged 5 to 11 will have gotten their first dosage of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, and 700,000 appointments have been set at pharmacies for the following days.

Moreover, half of the parents with an annual household income of $100,000 or more said they were willing to vaccinate their children for free. Parents with salaries between $75,000 and $99,000 had the most significant level of desire to engage, while those making less than $50,000 had the lowest level of readiness to participate.

From the lowest replies, Dr. William Schaffner, an immunization expert to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stated that there was a clear trend line in the data. Covid-19 has particularly hard hit poorer places. When it comes to pandemic mortality rates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that counties with large concentrations of individuals living in poverty had approximately 295 fatalities per 100,000 people. In contrast, counties with low concentrations of residents living in poverty had 183.

Momentive and Outbreaks Near him, the epidemiologists’ team based at Boston Hospital and Harvard School of medicine, conducted an online survey of 2,331 parents of children aged 5 to 11 during the week of October 25. According to Outbreaks Near Me co-founder John Brownstein, there may be a disparity in low-income families’ ability to have their children vaccinated.

According to Brownstein, the injection may need time off from work, or your child may have symptoms as a result of the injection. There will continue to be a disparity in vaccine coverage for younger children because of the disparity in affluence that has been evident throughout the epidemic. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey last month, parents with household earnings of less than $50,000 indicated great or moderate concern about taking time off from work to accompany their child for immunization or recover from symptoms.

Also, the research shows that nearly 4 out of 10 low-income parents were concerned about the difficulty of transporting their child to a vaccination facility. People with higher salaries were more educated, according to Schaffner. For Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University infectious disease expert, better knowledge leads to a larger acceptance of science, which in turn leads to increased participation in public health and other preventative actions advocated by the medical community.

In Schaffner’s opinion, the findings on income-related characteristics might be utilized to help public health professionals communicate vaccine messages to a specific demographic. According to him, there are lessons to be gained from these kinds of issues in terms of how to interact with individuals from different backgrounds.