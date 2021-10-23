Parents all over the world have been left wondering if their children will fall behind in school since the pandemic began. This thought has set in due to disruptions that have been caused by lockdowns, closings, and social distancing.

It was found that this particular fear is widespread by a new poll that was conducted.

Many Parents Worried That Their Child Fell Behind In School In COVID

Over 50% of 3000 parents of children below the age of 18 were worried that lessons were not being kept up with by their children.

This was especially the case in children who had been learning in a fully remote setting or a blended environment.

Melissa Merrick said that people’s lives were turned upside down quickly by the pandemic.

This involves education as parents of children who go to schools had to change the routines of their children. They were also required to find new and unconventional ways to help their kids learn effectively.

Melissa is the CEO and president of Prevent Child Abuse America.

Among parents of children between the ages 5 and 9, the rates of worry were 51%, for those with children between 10 and 14, it was 58%, and finally, 54% for those of children between the ages of 15 and 18.

It was found that a child’s school arrangement, if blended or fully remote was much more of a cause for concern that their child was falling behind, as compared to the parents of those children who attended school in person.

The AAP said that children must be up to date on vaccinations and a pediatrician must be called if you are unsure about what your child requires.

An annual influenza vaccine is recommended for children.

Children falling behind in school was also associated with parents’ work situations.

Compared to 10% of parents who had no change in employment, 1 out of every 5 parents who had a change was extremely concerned about their child falling behind in class.

The figure was 14% among those who worked lesser due to the decisions of employers.

Among parents who teleworked, the rates were 38%, which is slightly higher than those parents who did not work at 31%.

Higher levels of stress were experienced by parents who were worried that their child was falling behind in school.

When compared to 30% of parents who had no concerns that their child had fallen behind in school, 50% of parents who were extremely concerned said that they were stressed or nervous a majority of the time.

They said that they felt this way from the beginning of the pandemic and felt that they could not overcome the difficulties that they were facing.

It was also found that compared to the parents of children without any special needs, which was 32%, the parents of those children who did have special needs were more likely to be concerned, with 44%.

It was also found that it was more likely to be concerned by parents who had financial problems, a lack of daily routine for kids, intimate partner violence, and other household problem, that their child was falling behind in school.

The American Academy of Pediatrics in collaboration with the CDC conducted the Family Snapshot Survey. Other collaborators were PCA America and Tufts Medical Center.

Merrick said that the need to equip adults with resources is reinforced by this survey in an AAP news release. These resources will help to provide nurturing, safe and stable relationships and environments that a child can flourish in. This is required to succeed academically, socially, and emotionally throughout life.