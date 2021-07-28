As part of an effort to ease the burden on Bangkok’s overburdened medical system, officials in Thailand have begun transporting people tested positive for the coronavirus from Bangkok to their respective cities for quarantine and treatment.

Medical workers with full protective gear and more than 100 patients left for the northeast aboard a train. Health officers will meet the patients in seven provinces, and they will be taken to hospitals by health workers.

On Monday, Bangkok’s medical authorities reported that all public hospitals in Bangkok were full of ICU beds and that some sick patients were being treated in emergency rooms. Military medics have been requested to assist civilian hospitals, according to officials.

Covid-19 Patients In Thailand Are Transported Back To Their Hometowns

Patients from Bangkok who haven’t been treated in hospitals were presented there. The doctors they want to refer to should be in their hometowns. Annutin Charnvirakul, deputy prime minister and public health minister who was present during the operation, added that the traveling process was controlled throughout the entire journey. This service will remain available until all COVID-19 patients who have not been able to obtain beds in Bangkok have been accommodated, he said. It is possible that buses, vans, even aircraft could be used to send people back to provinces that are in less danger, he added.

In the past, Thailand had managed to keep coronavirus cases in check but recent outbreaks have intensified. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government has been criticized harshly over its handling of the delta variant-driven surge and low vaccination rate, amid reports that people are dying in the streets and at home while they await treatment.

Thailand’s total number of confirmed cases and fatalities is nearly 500,000, but Bangkok has the most cases and fatalities with 137,263 and 2,176 respectively. In this city of about 15 million people, the majority of the 4,451 beds for COVID-19 patients are occupied by those with mild symptoms. In some hospitals, patients with such conditions are being advised to be evacuated to their homes or community isolation centers.

Aswin Kwanmuang, Bangkok’s governor, said a maintenance building at the city’s enormous Bang Sue station will be used as a “pre-admission clinic” for patients with no symptoms of Coronavirus as part of the city’s collaboration with the State Railway. His inspection of the trains took place at the station on Tuesday. On Friday, he said the computers would be ready to use.

Medical oxygen supplies are sufficient, according to the government, and manufacturers have been asked to ensure there are enough. Unfortunately, those suffering from Coronaviruses who do not have access to medical treatment cannot always obtain supplemental oxygen. As the number of deaths increases in this devout Buddhist country, certain temples are offering free cremation services, state media reported.

A series of national vaccination programs are being rolled out across Southeast Asia as COVID-19 rages. Continuing its analysis of Thailand’s vaccine delivery schedule, CNA examines how it has been hampered by uncertainty.

The government has been criticized for the way it is handling the pandemic as the death toll continues to rise. Despite a goal to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 by year’s end, the national vaccination program has been hampered by uncertainty, delays, and confusion.

The minister of health, Anutin Charnvirakul, smiled in front of cameras as he took the shot. Upon receiving Sinovac’s Chinese-produced vaccine, he flashed a victory sign. Premier General Prayut Chan-o-cha, standing closer to the action, applauded the historic moment on live television.

As a result of this outbreak, Bangkok is experiencing significant strain on its medical resources. Several hospitals are running out of ventilators as the wards fill up. Public healthcare and COVID-19 tests have not always been available to residents. The reports claim that some died waiting for rescue groups at home.