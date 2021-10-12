As a physician and grandmother, I have been watching with interest the news of the Covid-19 vaccination clinical studies in younger children, which are now underway.

Despite the fact that my two grandkids, aged 5 and 8, resumed in-person school last autumn, I still have an undertone of worry since they do not have the most excellent protection available: immunization.

Pediatrician: All I Want The Covid Vaccination To Accomplish For My kids

For the last 41 years, I have worked in pediatrics, and I am well aware of the importance of vaccinations in preventing the spread of illness and suffering, both among individual children and among families and communities.

Over the course of the last several months, we’ve all been witness to this unfolding in real-time.

When the United States FDA approved the Covid-19 vaccine for urgent use in children 12 and older in May, millions of children have been suddenly able to go back to the activities which help them develop into independent, creative, and productive adults that we want them to be as they grow into adults. It’s likely that you saw a dramatic change in a teenager who received the vaccination once they were able to rejoin the world after receiving the vaccine safely.

Now, I’m hoping that a similar change will occur in younger youngsters, such as my grandkids. Later this month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will hold a conference to evaluate whether to approve the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children aged 5 to 11.

According to the information I’m passing along to my daughter and son-in-law, the vaccine’s data is very reassuring. More than 13 million teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 have received the vaccination, which has been shown to be both safe and efficient in many studies. The results from the clinical studies in children aged impartial scientific advisory committees will now review 11 as well as younger at the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is essential since it will verify that the dose is appropriate, effective, and safe for the younger age range being treated.

I’m hoping they come to the conclusion that the vaccine is ready. My own family is definitely one of them. As we look forward, we are already looking forward to children having family activities with friends and participating in sports once again. We are excited about the prospect of being able to celebrate holidays and anniversaries together again.

We need to debunk the myth that Covid-19 has had no negative impact on children. The children have been absent from school, separated from their friends and relatives, and missed out on summer camp, sports, and other activities. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics statistics, over 6 million children in the United States have been diagnosed with Covid-19 virus infection. According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention in the United States, more than 600 children have died, and thousands of more people have lost a parent due to the epidemic. We can save more lives by introducing vaccination throughout the population.