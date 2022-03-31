Pennywise Could Make A Comeback On TV To Haunt Your Dreams Once More

Pennywise may be making his way to the small screen—and we’re not joking. HBO Max is developing a prequel series based on It. If you dare, read the most recent details here. Keep an eye out for red balloons that appear to be suspicious.

A Comeback Of Pennywise Could Be On The Way To Haunt Your Dreams Once Again

According to sources, HBO Max is producing a series based on It that will tell the story of Pennywise the Clown’s origins. The series, tentatively named Welcome Through Derry, would begin in the 1960s and progress to the events of Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise in 2017 film It: Chapter One.

A clown’s origin story doesn’t sound scary at all!

Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs will serve as executive producers alongside Andy Muschietti, who helmed It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two in 2019.

According to sources, the story was devised by Muschiettis and Fuchs, with the former directing the first episode. Fuchs wrote the script and authored the Wonder Woman narrative in 2017.

The two It films, based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel, grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide and introduced a completely new generation of fans to the town of Derry, Maine, and Pennywise’s ominous presence.

The first chapter was set in the summer of 1989, giving us plenty of time to figure out how Pennywise came to be Pennywise. Do you remember Pennywise from elementary school? Is Pennywise a Little Leaguer? At the church bake sale, Pennywise? The options are limitless.

The show would be the latest example of HBO Max expanding on a pre-existing film franchise. The streamer unveiled plans for a series centered on the infamous Batman Villain Penguin on March 8. The series will star Colin Farrell, who played Penguin in Batman’s 2022 film. They will follow his ascension through Gotham’s corrupt underbelly.

Bill Skarsgrd stars as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott play supporting roles.

The Losers’ Club, a group of seven outcast youths tormented by the titular entity which emerges from the sewer, only to face their inner demons, is set in Derry, Maine. The It: Part 1 Losers’ Club is another title for the film.

The second film, set 27 years after the first, focuses on the Losers Club and their relationships as they reassemble to defeat It. Pennywise’s cast is Bill Skarsgard and stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Bill Skarsgard.

Chapter 3: You Need to Know About IT even though the film has yet to be announced, we can hope for a sequel. It is time for IT: the third chapter to emerge, which we expect to happen in 2022.

You may watch IT Chapters 1 and 2 on Netflix for free if you don’t have a Netflix account. Meanwhile, we’re excited about the supernatural horror franchise’s third installment.

But don’t panic; the first two chapters of this gripping supernatural horror film are only available on Netflix. We’ll have to wait until 2022 to embark on another scary journey.