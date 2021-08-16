With Europe and the US officials planning to impose several restrictions on unvaccinated people, the gap between vaccinated people and unvaccinated people may even further widen. Almost every country’s government has resisted making mandates on COVID-19 vaccination. Many of them have introduced vaccine forms and certificates, and also passes that will only allow the vaccinated group to enjoy freedom.

Everyday life is becoming a little difficult for unvaccinated people and anger is rising among them. Despite continuous resistance, the freedom of working, traveling, leisure activities, and socializing remains solely to the vaccinated group of people.

People Are Angry By These Divisions Between Vaccinated And Unvaccinated

The US in April ruled out any mandates on vaccination and also rejected passports for only vaccinated over privacy and citizens’ rights concerns. But as the surge keeps on rising in the country, many states are circling the restrictions on unvaccinated people.

New York City has mandated vaccines for its municipal workers. Proof of inoculation will be needed from mid-September for the employees and customers of the gym, indoor eateries, and entertainment spaces. From October, health care facilities’ workers will be required to show proof of them being fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus in California. The Pentagon said on Monday that they are planning to impose vaccine mandates on military service from mid-September.

Greece, the UK, and France are among many other European countries to mandate vaccines for home care staff and health care workers. Some local governments of China announced that students will be restricted from their schools if their family is not fully vaccinated. In many states of Australia that have imposed lockdowns, only vaccinated people have freedom.

Many European countries need travelers to present proof of full vaccination, show a negative COVID-19 test, or provide proof that they have recently recovered from the infection. If none of them, they’ll have to be quarantined.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she asks every vaccinated person to encourage their family, friends, and acquaintances to get the vaccine. These vaccines are for our protection and also to protect people who can not get vaccinated- like children or those with underlying health conditions.

A young Neapolitan man, Marco De Matteo, is angry about the situation and says it’s a situation of health and economic dictatorship. He said that powerful people are limiting dignity and freedom and this green pass system in Italy is breaking apart society.

This green pass introduced in Italy shows if the holder of it has received at least one vaccine dose if he is negative or recently recovered. This pass will be needed for the Italian citizens to carry with them if they want to go to restaurants, bars, museums, gyms, and cinemas. This will soon be needed for travel and also applying to jobs. Those who do not adhere will be suspended.

Di Matteo said that many Italian people are peacefully protesting against this from all walks of life who are concerned about people’s dignity, freedom, and health, but are unfortunately tagged as conspiracy theorists.

Fueled by misinformation and politicization of vaccines, people have become hesitant about taking the shots, even when a number of journals scientifically written and peer-reviewed are supportive of the vaccines saying it reduces hospitalizations and deaths.

The former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, has continuously spoken about the benefits of getting vaccinated. He said recently that even people who have recovered from the infection will benefit from the vaccines.

There are certain sections of society like Amel Lamloum, a French Yoga teacher who doesn’t want to get the vaccine as she is young and healthy. She said she was reluctant but now she wouldn’t take the vaccine as she saw the mandates as blackmail.