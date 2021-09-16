Hispanic and Black individuals in the United States are much more prone than other races to get Covid-19, and they are more likely than other races to be hospitalized or even die as a result of the infection. However, according to new statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University as well as shared exclusively with us, both groups continue to be denied access to testing and immunization in a large number of states.

People Of Colour And Hispanics Are Excluded From Covid-19 Testing And Immunizations

According to data from the Centers for Disease and Prevention in the United States, Black and Hispanic individuals are at least twice as likely to die from Covid-19 as non-Hispanic White people, and they are almost 3 times more likely to be hospitalized as well. The infection rate for Covid-19 is higher among Black and Hispanic individuals than among White people, as is the case with HIV.

While Hispanic and African-American populations are underrepresented among those that have been infected with Covid-19 or have died as a result of the virus, they are overrepresented among those that have been immunized, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Authorities will not be able to know whatever they need in order to correct inequalities that may aid in the propagation of the virus and the extension of the pandemic unless they have the data. Problem regions become more visible as a result of this. Disparities in testing and immunizations continue to exist.

According to a study conducted by Johns Hopkins University using publicly accessible demographic data, those of the populations that have been most severely affected by the Covid-19 epidemic are underrepresented in testing and immunization. Hispanic individuals account for a lower proportion of vaccines than they really do cases in everything but four of the 37 states that monitor cases and immunizations by ethnicity. Furthermore, in all but six of the 39 states which monitor vaccines by race, Black individuals account for a smaller proportion of immunizations than they do of cases.

Similar patterns may be seen in testing, but only eight states keep track of the proportion of Covid-19 tests performed by race and ethnicity, as well as the number of cases and fatalities. For the last six months or so, the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health has been sifting through demographic data on Covid-19 cases, fatalities, testing, and vaccines that have been made public by states. Unveiled on Tuesday, the dashboard provides a state-by-state breakdown of the data split down by age group, gender, color, and ethnicity, among other factors. CDC receives this information from states, but the datasets produced as a consequence are restricted by federal reporting rules, according to Beth Blauer, executive director at Johns Hopkins University.

Outside of these federal legal restrictions, states are free to use and share the data they gather. The JHU dashboard, which tries to standardize the data states provide, provides probably the most comprehensive demographic look at different Covid-19 indicators. In addition to demonstrating ongoing inequalities in Covid-19 risk for specific demographic groups, JHU’s research also makes clear that the data required to monitor and improve upon such discrepancies are often unavailable.