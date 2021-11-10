It has been noted that 10,000 or more people have passed away in a hospital.These people had visited hospital for disease like kidney failure

It has been found that among all the people hospitalized for various diseases roughly 21% of the patients contracted covid 19 virus at the hospital itself. The data is from a period April 2020 to September 2020. Roughly 8% of the people died at the hospital itself after contracting the disease and the rest of the people passed away after being discharged from the hospital.

More People Died Due To Covid In A Hospital, Recent News Reports

Steven Johnson visited Blake Medical Center in Florida for getting an infection removed from his flesh. Johnson is 66 years old and had survived colon cancer and had taken all precautions to avoid getting infected by the coronavirus. Johnson was tested the first 2 days in the hospital for covid and the test was negative. He further stayed in the hospital for the next 13 days for getting the infection removed and was while the last day when he was scheduled to leave one final PCR test confirmed that Johnson is covid positive.

Later on, his lungs function deteriorated due to the virus which made the condition much worse and the hospital staff struggled to help him. He was asked if he would like to be intubated which would make breathing easy and provide relief to his lungs, however, Johnson said no for it. After a period of 3 days at the hospital after knowing he was covid positive Johnson passed away.

Johnson`s wife Cindy who was at the hospital full time also tested for covid and was found to be negative. Cindy stated that even if you don’t have covid and come in the hospital for any other treatment you are at a much greater risk of catching the virus. How can the institution which is supposed to save us from the virus is giving people virus be trusted anymore stated Cindy

Lisa Kirkland who is the spokesperson for Blake Medical Center stated that all hospital employees are vaccinated. The hospital is also following all the rules and regulations that have been given out by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The Biden administration have asked all the hospitals around the country to get their doctors and other staff fully vaccinated and to regularly test them for covid. However, not all states in US are ready to follow the vaccine mandate rule as Florida has not yet agreed to it.

It has also been found that the in-hospital spread of covid is more in US as compared to the United Kingdom and other countries. This is a troublesome issue as US has the greatest number of vaccines and better medical care compared to other developed countries.

An inside talk with the hospital staff leads us to know that many of the hospitals around the country at start ignored that the virus can be spread airborne as well. Due to this many of the patients who had coughing issues were kept in the same ward with non-covid people as well which led to a faster spread within the hospital.

However, now that this has been acknowledged all the covid patients are fully isolated from other patients and many of the hospitals have made it mandatory for their employees to be fully vaccinated if they want to work here.